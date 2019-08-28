Log in
GTN : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window

08/28/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

GTN Limited

FY19 Results Presentation

29 August 2019

Today's presenters

Bill Yde (CEO and founder)

Scott Cody (CFO and COO)

1

Contents

01

Overview

3

02

Group financial performance

6

03

Financial performance by operating segment

9

04

Update on growth strategy

14

A

Additional financial information

17

Section 01

Overview

Overview

GTN's FY19 revenue from continuing operations unchanged compared to FY18

Key Highlights

FY19 revenue underpinned by growth in all non-Australian markets

A$m(5)

FY19(1)

FY18(1) % Difference

  • All non-Australian markets reported revenue increase over FY19 in local currencies and AUD
  • Australia revenue impacted by difficult market conditions

FY19 profitability declined due to higher expenses

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $37.5 million (-22% on FY18)
    • Impacted by higher operating expenses, primarily station compensation.
      • Station compensation increased due to variable compensation on UK revenue increase, key affiliate renewal in Australia and expansion of Canadian network, including adding Rogers in Toronto.
    • Sales, G&A expenses increased primarily due to increased employee costs outside of Australia, including commissions and bonuses related to increased revenue in those markets, contractual increases to executive management and severance payments, as well as foreign exchange increases related to the weakening AUD.

Strong liquidity position with net debt (after cash) of $12.8 million

  • Final FY19 dividend declared of 3.2cps (70% franked)
  • TGR (net debt) 0.34X at 30 June 2019

Revenue

185.0

185.0

-%

EBITDA(2)

29.2

39.7

(26.4)%

Adjusted

37.5

48.1

(22.0)%

EBITDA(3)

NPAT

15.7

24.8

(36.6)%

NPATA(4)

20.3

29.2

(30.6)%

NPATA(4) per

$0.09

$0.13

(30.6)%

share ($)

Notes: (1) All amounts are from continuing operations unless otherwise noted. (2) EBITDA is defined as net profit after tax from continuing operations before the deduction of interest expense/income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract and exclude transaction costs and foreign exchange gains/losses. (4) NPATA is defined as net profit after tax from continuing operations adjusted for the tax effected amortization arising from acquisition related intangible assets. (5) All figures in A$m unless otherwise stated. Amounts in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentage changes are based on actual amounts prior to rounding.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:40:05 UTC
