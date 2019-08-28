Log in
GTN : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GTN Opens in a new Window

08/28/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

GTN LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

GTN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 29, 2019

Reason for the Update

Correction to sections 3A.4 and 3A.6 (franked and unfranked amounts)

Additional Information

Not applicable

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

GTN LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

606841801

ACN

1.3

ASX issuer code

GTN

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to sections 3A.4 and 3A.6 (franked and unfranked amounts)

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday August 29, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 29, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

GTN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday September 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03200000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03200000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

70.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.02240000

30.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00960000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Not applicable

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Not applicable

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:20:07 UTC
