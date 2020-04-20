GTX Medical BV : Appoints John Murphy as Chief Technology Officer

GTX medical BV (‘GTX’) today announced the appointment of John Murphy, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Murphy joins the company with over twenty years of experience in Class I, II, and III medical devices and implantables and has been instrumental in bringing numerous new devices to commercialization. As a member of GTX’ leadership team, Dr. Murphy will be responsible for leading and executing the company’s technology strategy and advancing its neuromodulation product portfolio, which is designed to improve the functional recovery of people with spinal cord injuries (SCI). GTX is simultaneously developing both implantable and non-invasive spinal cord stimulation systems to give people with SCI a chance to improve their quality of life.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Murphy said, “GTX is a global leader in neuromodulation therapies to treat spinal cord injuries with an innovative and transformative technology that can accelerate recovery and potentially restore locomotion. I believe GTX has the resources in place to significantly improve SCI therapies as well as patient outcomes and I am thrilled to contribute my medtech engineering expertise toward this shared goal.”

“We are very pleased to welcome John to GTX as the company continues to grow and strengthen its management team,” said Jan Öhrström, Chairman of the Board of GTX. “We are thankful for the unified dedication displayed by the GTX team as we continue actively moving forward with our development programs, even during the uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With John joining the team and contributing his technical expertise to our corporate vision, we believe we are in a solid position to continue serving the SCI community in an effort to improve the recovery and quality of life of people with a spinal cord injury.”

Prior to joining GTX, Dr. Murphy was CTO and VP Research and Development at LivaNova, a global medical technology company in Houston, Texas where he contributed to the development of the technology and products as well as generated new therapy roadmaps for their neuromodulation franchise, including implantable pulse generators, programming systems and mobile connectivity solutions. Before LivaNova, he held various leadership roles at St. Jude Medical and was responsible for bringing several products to market including new embedded software for neurostimulators and the first Bluetooth Low Energy implantable medical device on the market. Prior to this, at Medtronic, Dr. Murphy held roles of Systems and Software Manager and Lead Principal R&D Engineer. Dr. Murphy holds a Ph.D. with a focus on analytical design and optimization of ultrasonic vibrational transducers for spinal surgery from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne (EPFL). He obtained his BS, Electrical Engineering, from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA.

Since the merger with Neurorecovery Technologies, Inc. in October 2019, GTX has grown its operational capabilities in the US with the addition of new clinical, regulatory and management resources which now also includes Dr. Murphy.

---- # End # ----

About GTX medical BV

GTX medical BV is a MedTech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to accelerate and augment functional recovery of people with spinal cord injury and to improve their quality of life.

GTX’ proprietary technologies have the potential to restore the function of the spinal cord and to improve functional recovery of individuals after a spinal cord injury. For additional information about GTX medical BV, please visit www.gtxmedical.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005016/en/