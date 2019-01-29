Log in
GTreasury : Awarded Best Customer Experience in Treasury Technology

01/29/2019 | 11:19am EST

GTreasury won Best Customer Experience in the 2018 Awards for Innovation and Excellence, hosted in London last week by Treasury Management International (TMI) magazine. The award recognizes GTreasury’s superior customer service and the usability of its single SaaS solution for treasury and risk management.

“This award highlights the powerful experience that comes from GTreasury’s long-standing commitment to both service and technology innovation,” says Renaat Ver Eecke, GTreasury’s Chief Executive Officer. “It underscores GTreasury’s tenet of keeping clients at the center of our business. We are honored that the industry has recognized GTreasury’s continuous delivery on this core principle.”

As TMI reports, “The judges praised the fact that GTreasury acts as a digital backbone for treasury, connecting different parts of the enterprise for the free ﬂow of data and intelligence. The system’s modular design and the GTreasury team’s deep expertise were additional deciding factors.”

“We were delighted to award GTreasury with Best Customer Experience in the Technology awards category, thanks to its service and its innovative integration with Visual Risk, which it acquired in April 2018,” says TMI publisher Robin Page. “We were very impressed by the flexibility of its offering, which allows corporates to implement any combination of cash, payments and risk in one SaaS solution.”

TMI reported a record number of nominations and submissions for the TMI Awards for Innovation and Excellence across both bank, supplier and corporate categories.

To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using GTreasury’s modern technology platform, treasury organizations can configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting, in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury’s global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.


© Business Wire 2019
