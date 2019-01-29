GTreasury : Awarded Best Customer Experience in Treasury Technology

GTreasury won Best Customer Experience in the 2018 Awards for Innovation
and Excellence, hosted in London last week by Treasury Management
International (TMI) magazine. The award recognizes GTreasury’s
superior customer service and the usability of its single SaaS solution
for treasury and risk management.
“This award highlights the powerful experience that comes from
GTreasury’s long-standing commitment to both service and technology
innovation,” says Renaat Ver Eecke, GTreasury’s Chief Executive Officer.
“It underscores GTreasury’s tenet of keeping clients at the center of
our business. We are honored that the industry has recognized
GTreasury’s continuous delivery on this core principle.”
As TMI reports, “The judges praised the fact that GTreasury acts as a
digital backbone for treasury, connecting different parts of the
enterprise for the free ﬂow of data and intelligence. The system’s
modular design and the GTreasury team’s deep expertise were additional
deciding factors.”
“We were delighted to award GTreasury with Best Customer Experience in
the Technology awards category, thanks to its service and its innovative
integration with Visual Risk, which it acquired in April 2018,” says TMI
publisher Robin Page. “We were very impressed by the flexibility of its
offering, which allows corporates to implement any combination of cash,
payments and risk in one SaaS solution.”
TMI reported a record number of nominations and submissions for the TMI
Awards for Innovation and Excellence across both bank, supplier and
corporate categories.
To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com
or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.
About GTreasury
GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk
management solutions for the digital treasury organization. Using
GTreasury’s modern technology platform, treasury organizations can
configure any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial
Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting,
in one, integrated SaaS solution. Having acquired Sydney-based Visual
Risk, GTreasury’s global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and
APAC, with headquarters in Chicago. GTreasury is backed by San
Francisco-based growth equity firm, Mainsail Partners.
