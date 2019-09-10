Log in
GTreasury : Hires Chief Customer Officer Mathilde Sanson

09/10/2019 | 11:56am EDT

Growing Global SaaS Service Organization Structured for Customer Success

GTreasury, provider of a digital TMS platform for end-to-end treasury management and risk management, announced today that it has hired Mathilde Sanson as its Chief Customer Officer. Ms. Sanson will oversee client success with the SaaS provider’s global implementation, support and enablement teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005898/en/

Global SaaS service veteran Mathilde Sanson joins GTreasury as Chief Customer Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global SaaS service veteran Mathilde Sanson joins GTreasury as Chief Customer Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“GTreasury is about managing growth to keep the client experience front and foremost across everything we do,” says GTreasury Chief Executive Officer Renaat Ver Eecke. “Mathilde brings a deep understanding of the challenges corporate treasury professionals face, along with a solid track record of structuring teams in SaaS service organizations around client success.”

“GTreasury’s size and stage of growth is my sweet spot in terms of skills,” explains Sanson. “I very much believe in sustainable growth and building a global service organization that inspires a high level of client satisfaction across our regions. I’m excited to work with our dedicated teams and an empowered network of partners to drive service excellence.”

Ms. Sanson brings cross-industry knowledge and over 30 years’ experience in successfully scaling global SaaS service organizations. Prior to joining GTreasury, she served as Chief Client Officer at Kyriba and previously held leadership roles in services at Computer Generated Systems, Avanade and Donovan Data Systems.

To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is a digital TMS platform that gives organizations cloud access to an end-to-end workflow for treasury and risk management. Its design leverages new technologies to connect treasury’s ecosystem, enabling the seamless flow of data across and beyond the enterprise for new and smarter ways of working. With GTreasury, organizations can implement any combination of integrated Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting in one SaaS solution. GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in North America, EMEA and APAC.


© Business Wire 2019
