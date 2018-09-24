Log in
GTreasury : to Discuss Global Cash Visibility at EuroFinance, Geneva

09/24/2018 | 05:04pm CEST

Corporate treasury organizations struggling to gain visibility into global cash will have an opportunity to hear from their peers and SaaS treasury and risk management provider, GTreasury, in a panel discussion at EuroFinance’s International Treasury Management conference in Geneva. The session, “Removing the Pain from Global Cash,” will be held on Thursday, September 27 at 3:40 pm, with further discussions on cloud technology and treasury and risk management at GTreasury’s stand #L25/26.

Dr. Alankar Karol, Managing Director, EMEA, GTreasury will join the panel with Christel Sahyoun, Head of Corporate Finance & Cash Management at Constellium and Stefan Windisch, Senior Cash Manager, Treasury Operations at F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

According to conference organizers, “Global cash visibility is still one of treasurers’ key concerns…without visibility, treasurers cannot adequately control and mobilize group cash, create usable forecasts, manage FX risk or maximize returns from excess cash.”

GTreasury is a technology sponsor of this year’s EuroFinance conference, being held from September 26-28 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Over 2,000 financial professionals from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the conference, now in its 27th year.

For more information about GTreasury, visit www.GTreasury.com or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasurer. Developed using the latest technology, GTreasury helps empower organizations on their path to strategic treasury by enabling total visibility into their cash, liquidity, payments and financial risk management. Having recently acquired Sydney-based Visual Risk, GTreasury’s global footprint now spans North America, EMEA and APAC, with headquarters in Chicago.


© Business Wire 2018
