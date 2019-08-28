GTx : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Hazel M. Aker and Richard G. Vincent, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 and 5, and any amendments thereto, and timely file such form or report with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and