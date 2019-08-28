|
GTx : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
08/28/2019 | 06:46pm EDT
|
SEC Form 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
2. Date of Event
|
|
|
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hsu Frank J.
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.[ ONCT ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Requiring Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08/26/2019
|
|
|
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
12230 EL CAMINO REAL, SUITE 300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
Applicable Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Medical Officer
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAN DIEGO
|
CA
|
92130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|
Form: Direct (D)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4.
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
|
Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.
|
Conversion
|
Ownership
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
Form:
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price of
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Derivative
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No securities are beneficially owned.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Hazel M. Aker, Attorney-
|
08/28/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in-fact for Frank J. Hsu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Exhibit 24
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Hazel M. Aker and Richard G. Vincent, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:
-
execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
-
do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 and 5, and any amendments thereto, and timely file such form or report with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
-
take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.
The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This Power of Attorney supersedes any Power of Attorney previously granted by the undersigned with respect to the foregoing matters and shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 23 day of August, 2019.
/s/ Frank J. Hsu
________________________________________
Frank J. Hsu
Disclaimer
GTx Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:45:06 UTC
|
|