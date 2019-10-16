GUS Central Statistical Office : Demographic Yearbook of Poland 2019

Basic information on the numbers and structure of the population of Poland in 2018, and retrospective data prepared on the basis of population summaries. Data on vital statistics (characteristics of new marriages, adjudged divorces and separations, as well as births and deaths), as well as lifespan and forecast of the population's condition and structure. Information about internal and international population migrations, and international comparisons allowing for evaluating demographic changes in Poland in comparison with other countries.
