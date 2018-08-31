GUS Central Statistical Office : Domestic deliveries and consumption of selected consumer goods per capita in 2017

31.08.2018

In 2017, domestic meat deliveries (including pork, beef, veal and poultry meat) increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year and amounted to PLN 4,164 thousand tons.

he domestic market supply of selected food product In 2017, in comparison with previous year, was recorded a growth in domestic deliveries of the majority of surveyed foodstuffs. The deliveries of chocolate products; fruit jams; coffee; beef and veal meat; frozen fruit and nuts; compotes and pasteurized fruits; poultry meat; sugar and grape wine were sig-nificant higher than the year before. The biggest drop in domestic deliveries compared to 2016 was noted, among others, for the following foodstuffs: candies (excluding chocolate); milk and cream in solid form; mar-garine and spreads (excluding liquid margarine); pure vodka and rye flour