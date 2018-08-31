Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GUS Central Statistical Office : Domestic deliveries and consumption of selected consumer goods per capita in 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:12am CEST

31.08.2018

In 2017, domestic meat deliveries (including pork, beef, veal and poultry meat) increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year and amounted to PLN 4,164 thousand tons.

he domestic market supply of selected food product In 2017, in comparison with previous year, was recorded a growth in domestic deliveries of the majority of surveyed foodstuffs. The deliveries of chocolate products; fruit jams; coffee; beef and veal meat; frozen fruit and nuts; compotes and pasteurized fruits; poultry meat; sugar and grape wine were sig-nificant higher than the year before. The biggest drop in domestic deliveries compared to 2016 was noted, among others, for the following foodstuffs: candies (excluding chocolate); milk and cream in solid form; mar-garine and spreads (excluding liquid margarine); pure vodka and rye flour

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aOil slips as trade war worries outweigh Iran sanctions
RE
10:47aWorld shares fall for second day as Trump makes fresh trade threats
RE
10:47aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Almost 2.5 million tourist overnight stays in July 2018
PU
10:46aOil slips as trade war worries outweigh Iran sanctions
RE
10:41aTurkey's Erdogan says lira targeted in operation, volatility will pass
RE
10:22aUNSW UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES : Free trade deal with Indonesia crucial for Australia
PU
10:22aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : China starts border disarmament inspections with four neighbor countries
PU
10:17aSoftware firm Sage's shares drop 10 percent as CEO steps down
RE
10:12aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Domestic deliveries and consumption of selected consumer goods per capita in 2017
PU
10:07aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Convention with Estonia will Enter into Force
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : takes big step into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.