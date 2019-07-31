Log in
GUS Central Statistical Office : Flash estimate of the consumer price index in July 2019

07/31/2019 | 04:35am EDT

31.07.2019

Consumer prices according to the flash estimate in July 2019, compared with the previous month, remained at the same level (price index 100,0), and compared with the corresponding month of the previous year increased by 2,9% (price index 102,9).

Table 1. Flash estimate of the consumer price index July 2019

SPECIFICATION VII 2019
VII 2018=100 VI 2019=100
TOTAL

102,9

100,0

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

106,8

100,3

Electricity, gas and other fuels

99,0

100,0

Fuels for personal transport equipment

100,7

98,4

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:34:05 UTC
