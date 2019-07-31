GUS Central Statistical Office : Flash estimate of the consumer price index in July 2019

31.07.2019
Consumer prices according to the flash estimate in July 2019, compared with the previous month, remained at the same level (price index 100,0), and compared with the corresponding month of the previous year increased by 2,9% (price index 102,9).
Table 1. Flash estimate of the consumer price index July 2019
|
SPECIFICATION
|
VII 2019
|
VII 2018=100
|
VI 2019=100
|
TOTAL
|
102,9
|
100,0
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
106,8
|
100,3
|
Electricity, gas and other fuels
|
99,0
|
100,0
|
Fuels for personal transport equipment
|
100,7
|
98,4
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:34:05 UTC