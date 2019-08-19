Log in
GUS Central Statistical Office : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)

08/19/2019

19.08.2019

Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP) are computed by Member States according to uniform methodology of the European Union. The basis of calculation of HICP for Poland is:

  • an observation of changes in prices of representatives of consumer goods and services;

  • the weight system based on the structure of individual consumption expenditure in the households sector with national accounts statistics from two years ago.

The grouping of consumer goods and services has been based on the Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose worked out for the needs of HICP (COICOP/HICP).

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is calculated in line with the Laspeyres's formula.

In accordance with inflation criterion included in the Maastricht Treaty, HICP is a base for the price stability assessment. In Poland this index has been computed since 1997.

In accordance with the EU regulations, the retrospective data in the scope of HICP may undergo a change as a result of verification connected with the methodology modification.

Detailed schedule of the publication of HICP data by Eurostat can be found on Eurostat's website (HICP Release Schedule).

Starting with the January 2016 data, published by Eurostat in February 2016, the reference year of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) changed. The previous index reference year (2005=100) was replaced with the year 2015 (2015=100), under Commission Regulation 2015/2010. Due to the change of the HICP index reference year, also back data has been recalculated.

Detailed information on the change of the HICP reference year can be found on Eurostat's website.

The series with the current 2015=100 reference period (tables below) and the past reference periods (2005=100 and 1996=100) are available in Eurostat database.


Specification Year MONTHS
I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII
Price index
(2015 = 100) 		1996 43,0a 43,6a 44,3a 45,2a 45,8a 46,2a 46,3a 46,4a 47,4a 48,2a 48,7a 49,2a
1997 50,6a 51,2a 51,6a 52,1a 52,4a 53,3a 53,3a 53,4a 54,0a 54,6a 55,1a 55,7a
1998 57,5a 58,5a 58,8a 59,2a 59,5a 59,7a 59,6a 59,3a 59,7a 60,0a 60,3a 60,5a
1999 61,4 61,7 62,4 62,9 63,3 63,4 63,2 63,5 64,4 65,2 65,8 66,4
2000 67,6 68,2 68,8 69,1 69,5 70,1 70,5 70,3 71,0 71,6 71,8 72,0
2001 72,6 72,6 73,0 73,6 74,5 74,4 74,0 73,6 73,9 74,2 74,3 74,5
2002 75,2 75,3 75,5 75,8 75,6 75,3 74,9 74,6 74,9 75,1 75,1 75,1
2003 75,4 75,5 75,8 75,9 75,9 75,8 75,4 75,1 75,5 75,9 76,2 76,4
2004 76,8 76,9 77,1 77,7 78,5 79,1 79,0 78,8 79,0 79,5 79,7 79,7
2005 79,7 79,7 79,7 80,1 80,3 80,2 80,2 80,2 80,5 80,7 80,6 80,3
2006 80,4 80,4 80,5 81,1 81,5 81,3 81,3 81,6 81,6 81,6 81,6 81,4
2007 81,7 82,0 82,4 82,8 83,3 83,4 83,3 83,2 83,8 84,2 84,7 84,9
2008 85,3 85,7 86,0 86,3 86,9 87,1 87,1 86,9 87,2 87,5 87,7 87,7
2009 88,0 88,8 89,5 90,1 90,6 90,8 91,0 90,7 90,7 90,8 91,1 91,1
2010 91,5 91,8 92,0 92,4 92,7 92,9 92,8 92,4 92,9 93,3 93,4 93,7
2011 94,7 94,9 95,7 96,2 96,7 96,3 96,1 96,1 96,1 96,8 97,5 98,0
2012 98,6 99,0 99,5 100,0 100,2 100,4 100,0 99,8 99,8 100,1 100,1 100,1
2013 100,2 100,2 100,5 100,8 100,7 100,7 100,9 100,6 100,7 100,8 100,6 100,7
2014 100,8 100,9 101,1 101,1 101,0 101,0 100,8 100,5 100,4 100,5 100,3 100,0
2015 99,7 99,6 99,9 100,3 100,4 100,5 100,4 100,1 99,8 99,9 99,8 99,6
2016 99,4 99,4 99,5 99,8 100,0 100,1 99,8 99,6 99,6 100,0 100,0 100,5
2017 100,8 101,3 101,3 101,6 101,5 101,4 101,2 101,0 101,2 101,6 102,0 102,2
2018 102,4 102,0 102,0 102,5 102,7 102,8 102,6 102,4 102,7 103,1 103,1 103,1
2019 103,0 103,3 103,7 104,7 105,0 105,2 105,2
Percentage change
m/m-1 		1996 - 1,4a 1,6a 2,0a 1,3a 0,9a 0,2a 0,2a 2,2a 1,7a 1,0a 1,0a
1997 2,8a 1,2a 0,8a 1,0a 0,6a 1,7a 0,0a 0,2a 1,1a 1,1a 0,9a 1,1a
1998 3,2a 1,7a 0,5a 0,7a 0,5a 0,3a -0,2a -0,5a 0,7a 0,5a 0,5a 0,3a
1999 1,5a 0,5 1,1 0,8 0,6 0,2 -0,3 0,5 1,4 1,2 0,9 0,9
2000 1,8 0,9 0,9 0,4 0,6 0,9 0,6 -0,3 1,0 0,8 0,3 0,3
2001 0,8 0,0 0,6 0,8 1,2 -0,1 -0,5 -0,5 0,4 0,4 0,1 0,3
2002 0,9 0,1 0,3 0,4 -0,3 -0,4 -0,5 -0,4 0,4 0,3 0,0 0,0
2003 0,4 0,1 0,4 0,1 0,0 -0,1 -0,5 -0,4 0,5 0,5 0,4 0,3
2004 0,5 0,1 0,3 0,8 1,0 0,8 -0,1 -0,3 0,3 0,6 0,3 0,0
2005 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,5 0,2 -0,1 0,0 0,0 0,4 0,2 -0,1 -0,4
2006 0,1 0,0 0,1 0,7 0,5 -0,2 0,0 0,4 0,0 0,0 0,0 -0,2
2007 0,4 0,4 0,5 0,5 0,6 0,1 -0,1 -0,1 0,7 0,5 0,6 0,2
2008 0,5 0,5 0,4 0,3 0,7 0,2 0,0 -0,2 0,3 0,3 0,2 0,0
2009 0,3 0,9 0,8 0,7 0,6 0,2 0,2 -0,3 0,0 0,1 0,3 0,0
2010 0,4 0,3 0,2 0,4 0,3 0,2 -0,1 -0,4 0,5 0,4 0,1 0,3
2011 1,1 0,2 0,8 0,5 0,5 -0,4 -0,2 0,0 0,0 0,7 0,7 0,5
2012 0,6 0,4 0,5 0,5 0,2 0,2 -0,4 -0,2 0,0 0,3 0,0 0,0
2013 0,1 0,0 0,3 0,3 -0,1 0,0 0,2 -0,3 0,1 0,1 -0,2 0,1
2014 0,1 0,1 0,2 0,0 -0,1 0,0 -0,2 -0,3 -0,1 0,1 -0,2 -0,3
2015 -0,3 -0,1 0,3 0,4 0,1 0,1 -0,1 -0,3 -0,3 0,1 -0,1 -0,2
2016 -0,2 0,0 0,1 0,3 0,2 0,1 -0,3 -0,2 0,0 0,4 0,0 0,5
2017 0,3 0,5 0,0 0,3 -0,1 -0,1 -0,2 -0,2 0,2 0,4 0,4 0,2
2018 0,2 -0,4 0,0 0,5 0,2 0,1 -0,2 -0,2 0,3 0,4 0,0 0,0
2019 -0,1 0,3 0,4 1,0 0,3 0,2 0,0
Percentage change
m/m-12 		1996 - - - - - - - - - - - -
1997 17,7a 17,4a 16,5a 15,3a 14,4a 15,4a 15,1a 15,1a 13,9a 13,3a 13,1a 13,2a
1998 13,6a 14,3a 14,0a 13,6a 13,5a 12,0a 11,8a 11,0a 10,6a 9,9a 9,4a 8,6a
1999 6,8a 5,5a 6,1a 6,2a 6,4a 6,2a 6,0a 7,1a 7,9a 8,7a 9,1a 9,8a
2000 10,1 10,5 10,3 9,9 9,8 10,6 11,6 10,7 10,2 9,8 9,1 8,4
2001 7,4 6,5 6,1 6,5 7,2 6,1 5,0 4,7 4,1 3,6 3,5 3,5
2002 3,6 3,7 3,4 3,0 1,5 1,2 1,2 1,4 1,4 1,2 1,1 0,8
2003 0,3 0,3 0,4 0,1 0,4 0,7 0,7 0,7 0,8 1,1 1,5 1,7
2004 1,9 1,9 1,7 2,4 3,4 4,4 4,8 4,9 4,6 4,7 4,6 4,3
2005 3,8 3,6 3,4 3,1 2,3 1,4 1,5 1,8 1,9 1,5 1,1 0,8
2006 0,9 0,9 1,0 1,2 1,5 1,4 1,4 1,7 1,4 1,1 1,2 1,4
2007 1,6 2,0 2,4 2,1 2,2 2,6 2,5 2,0 2,7 3,2 3,8 4,3
2008 4,4 4,5 4,4 4,2 4,3 4,4 4,6 4,4 4,1 3,9 3,5 3,3
2009 3,2 3,6 4,1 4,4 4,3 4,2 4,5 4,4 4,0 3,8 3,9 3,9
2010 4,0 3,4 2,8 2,6 2,3 2,3 2,0 1,9 2,4 2,8 2,5 2,9
2011 3,5 3,4 4,0 4,1 4,3 3,7 3,6 4,0 3,4 3,8 4,4 4,6
2012 4,1 4,3 4,0 4,0 3,6 4,3 4,1 3,9 3,9 3,4 2,7 2,1
2013 1,6 1,2 1,0 0,8 0,5 0,3 0,9 0,8 0,9 0,7 0,5 0,6
2014 0,6 0,7 0,6 0,3 0,3 0,3 -0,1 -0,1 -0,3 -0,3 -0,3 -0,7
2015 -1,1 -1,3 -1,2 -0,8 -0,6 -0,5 -0,4 -0,4 -0,6 -0,6 -0,5 -0,4
2016 -0,3 -0,2 -0,4 -0,5 -0,4 -0,4 -0,6 -0,5 -0,2 0,1 0,2 0,9
2017 1,4 1,9 1,8 1,8 1,5 1,3 1,4 1,4 1,6 1,6 2,0 1,7
2018 1,6 0,7 0,7 0,9 1,2 1,4 1,4 1,4 1,5 1,5 1,1 0,9
2019 0,6 1,3 1,7 2,1 2,2 2,3 2,5
Percentage change
12-months average 		1996 - - - - - - - - - - - -
1997 - - - - - - - - - - - 15,0a
1998 14,6a 14,4a 14,2a 14,1a 14,0a 13,7a 13,4a 13,1a 12,8a 12,5a 12,2a 11,8a
1999 11,2a 10,5a 9,8a 9,2a 8,6a 8,1a 7,7a 7,3a 7,1a 7,1a 7,1a 7,2a
2000 7,4a 7,9a 8,2a 8,5a 8,8a 9,2a 9,6a 9,9a 10,1a 10,2a 10,2a 10,1
2001 9,8 9,5 9,1 8,8 8,6 8,2 7,7 7,2 6,7 6,2 5,7 5,3
2002 5,0 4,8 4,6 4,3 3,8 3,4 3,1 2,8 2,6 2,4 2,2 1,9
2003 1,7 1,4 1,1 0,9 0,8 0,8 0,7 0,7 0,6 0,6 0,6 0,7
2004 0,8 1,0 1,1 1,3 1,5 1,8 2,2 2,5 2,8 3,2 3,4 3,6
2005 3,8 3,9 4,1 4,1 4,0 3,8 3,5 3,2 3,0 2,7 2,5 2,2
2006 1,9 1,7 1,5 1,4 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,2 1,2 1,2 1,3
2007 1,3 1,4 1,5 1,6 1,7 1,8 1,8 1,9 2,0 2,1 2,4 2,6
2008 2,8 3,0 3,2 3,4 3,6 3,7 3,9 4,1 4,2 4,3 4,3 4,2
2009 4,1 4,0 4,0 4,0 4,0 4,0 4,0 4,0 4,0 3,9 4,0 4,0
2010 4,1 4,1 3,9 3,8 3,6 3,5 3,3 3,0 2,9 2,8 2,7 2,6
2011 2,6 2,6 2,7 2,8 3,0 3,1 3,3 3,4 3,5 3,6 3,8 3,9
2012 3,9 4,0 4,0 4,0 3,9 4,0 4,0 4,0 4,1 4,0 3,9 3,7
2013 3,5 3,2 3,0 2,7 2,4 2,1 1,8 1,6 1,3 1,1 0,9 0,8
2014 0,7 0,7 0,7 0,6 0,6 0,6 0,5 0,4 0,3 0,3 0,2 0,1
2015 -0,1 -0,2 -0,4 -0,5 -0,5 -0,6 -0,6 -0,7 -0,7 -0,7 -0,7 -0,7
2016 -0,6 -0,5 -0,5 -0,4 -0,4 -0,4 -0,4 -0,4 -0,4 -0,4 -0,3 -0,2
2017 -0,1 0,1 0,3 0,5 0,7 0,8 1,0 1,1 1,3 1,4 1,6 1,6
2018 1,6 1,5 1,4 1,4 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,2 1,2
2019 1,1 1,1 1,2 1,3 1,4 1,5 1,6

Year Price index
(2015 = 100) 		Annual average
price change
(in %)
1996 46,2a -
1997 53,1a 15,0a
1998 59,4a 11,8a
1999 63,6 7,2a
2000 70,0 10,1
2001 73,8 5,3
2002 75,2 1,9
2003 75,7 0,7
2004 78,5 3,6
2005 80,2 2,2
2006 81,2 1,3
2007 83,3 2,6
2008 86,8 4,2
2009 90,3 4,0
2010 92,7 2,6
2011 96,3 3,9
2012 99,8 3,7
2013 100,6 0,8
2014 100,7 0,1
2015 100,0 -0,7
2016 99,8 -0,2
2017 101,4 1,6
2018 102,6 1,2

a Estimated data

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 13:31:09 UTC
