GUS Central Statistical Office : National Health Account in 2017

30.09.2019
National Health Account for 2017
|
Expenditure on health care
|
IN MLN PLN
|
Current expenditure on health care 1)
|
130 140,4
|
Public expenditure
|
90 446,0
|
Of which:
|
|
Government schemes and compulsory contributory health care financing schemes
|
13 515,7
|
Governmental scheme
|
8 351,6
|
Local governmental scheme
|
5 164,1
|
Compulsory contributory health insurance schemes
|
76 930,4
|
Private expenditure
|
39 694,4
|
Of which:
|
|
Household out-of-pocket payment
|
29 679,2
|
Other private expenditure
|
10 015,2
1) Rest of the world included
Note: A slight difference in the sum of the components from 'total' value results from the rounding.
