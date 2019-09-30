GUS Central Statistical Office : National Health Account in 2017

Log in
National Health Account in 2017

09/30/2019

30.09.2019

National Health Account for 2017

Expenditure on health care

IN MLN PLN

Current expenditure on health care 1)

130 140,4

Public expenditure

90 446,0

Of which:

Government schemes and compulsory contributory health care financing schemes

13 515,7

Governmental scheme

8 351,6

Local governmental scheme

5 164,1

Compulsory contributory health insurance schemes

76 930,4

Private expenditure

39 694,4

Of which:

Household out-of-pocket payment

29 679,2

Other private expenditure

10 015,2

1) Rest of the world included

Note: A slight difference in the sum of the components from 'total' value results from the rounding.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:02:02 UTC
