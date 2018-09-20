Log in
GUS Central Statistical Office : Prices of agricultural products in August 2018

09/20/2018 | 10:08am CEST

20.09.2018

Table 1. Procurement prices of agricultural products (excluding VAT)

Products 2017 2018
Jan-June July-Dec July August
in zl August July
2017=100 2018=100
Cereal grain
(excluding sowing seed) - per dt:
Wheat 68,87 64,94 69,32 75,18 118,1 108,5
Rye 56,47 53,85 56,06 62,65 117,9 111,8
Barley 62,02 60,95 62,57 68,86 113,9 110,1
Triticale 62,11 56,92 62,05 66,81 120,1 107,7
Oats 54,96 50,51 52,18 53,73 107,8 103,0
Maize 63,70 50,81 67,97 70,75 98,6 104,1
Potatoes - per dt 63,15 29,55 54,93 39,24 114,8 71,4
Animals for slaughter - per kg:
Cattle (excluding calves) 6,27 6,42 6,42 6,52 102,4 101,5
of which young cattle 6,47 6,70 6,62 6,75 102,5 101,9
Pigs 5,19 4,92 4,68 4,81 90,9 102,8
Poultry 3,57 3,81 3,93 4,07 105,0 103,5
Cows' milk - per hl 131,58 146,66 129,30 129,83 92,9 100,4

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:07:02 UTC
