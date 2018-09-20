|
GUS Central Statistical Office : Prices of agricultural products in August 2018
09/20/2018 | 10:08am CEST
20.09.2018
Table 1. Procurement prices of agricultural products (excluding VAT)
|
Products
|
2017
|
2018
|
Jan-June
|
July-Dec
|
July
|
August
|
in zl
|
August
|
July
|
2017=100
|
2018=100
|
Cereal grain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding sowing seed) - per dt:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wheat
|
68,87
|
64,94
|
69,32
|
75,18
|
118,1
|
108,5
|
Rye
|
56,47
|
53,85
|
56,06
|
62,65
|
117,9
|
111,8
|
Barley
|
62,02
|
60,95
|
62,57
|
68,86
|
113,9
|
110,1
|
Triticale
|
62,11
|
56,92
|
62,05
|
66,81
|
120,1
|
107,7
|
Oats
|
54,96
|
50,51
|
52,18
|
53,73
|
107,8
|
103,0
|
Maize
|
63,70
|
50,81
|
67,97
|
70,75
|
98,6
|
104,1
|
Potatoes - per dt
|
63,15
|
29,55
|
54,93
|
39,24
|
114,8
|
71,4
|
Animals for slaughter - per kg:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cattle (excluding calves)
|
6,27
|
6,42
|
6,42
|
6,52
|
102,4
|
101,5
|
of which young cattle
|
6,47
|
6,70
|
6,62
|
6,75
|
102,5
|
101,9
|
Pigs
|
5,19
|
4,92
|
4,68
|
4,81
|
90,9
|
102,8
|
Poultry
|
3,57
|
3,81
|
3,93
|
4,07
|
105,0
|
103,5
|
Cows' milk - per hl
|
131,58
|
146,66
|
129,30
|
129,83
|
92,9
|
100,4
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:07:02 UTC
|
|