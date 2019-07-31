GUS Central Statistical Office : Real estate sales in 2018

31.07.2019
525.1 thous. notarial deeds relating to real estate sales were concluded in 2018, by 7.6% more than in the previous year. Compared to 2017 the highest increase in the number of notarial deeds concerned sales of properties buit-up with residential buildings (by 12.5%), sales of premises (by 9.7%), sales of land properties (by 9.7%) and sales of other properties (by 6.8%). The largest decrease was recorded in the case of notarial deeds on the sales of properties to the State Treasury or local self-government bodies (by 9.9%) and the transfer of properties by the State Treasury or local self-government bodies for perpetual usufruct with the sale of building (by 8.4%).
Table 1. Notarial deeds related to real estate sales concluded in 2018
|
SPECIFICATION
|
2018
|
2017 = 100
|
TOTAL
|
525 082
|
107.6
|
Sales of premises
|
209 997
|
109.7
|
Sales of land properties
|
103 737
|
109.7
|
Sales of agricultural land
|
57 780
|
100.5
|
Sales of properties built-up with residential buildings
|
53 871
|
112.5
|
Sales of cooperative ownership right to premises
|
48 918
|
103.6
|
Sales of other properties
|
24 153
|
106.8
|
Sales of other built-up properties
|
15 853
|
102.9
|
Sales of perpetual usufruct right
|
6 573
|
95.4
|
Sales of properties to the State Treasury or local self-government bodies
|
3 829
|
90.1
|
Transfer of properties by the State Treasury or local self-government bodies for perpetual usufruct with the sale of building
|
371
|
91.6
Source: Ministry of Justice data
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:34:05 UTC