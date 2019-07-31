Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GUS Central Statistical Office : Real estate sales in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:35am EDT

31.07.2019

525.1 thous. notarial deeds relating to real estate sales were concluded in 2018, by 7.6% more than in the previous year. Compared to 2017 the highest increase in the number of notarial deeds concerned sales of properties buit-up with residential buildings (by 12.5%), sales of premises (by 9.7%), sales of land properties (by 9.7%) and sales of other properties (by 6.8%). The largest decrease was recorded in the case of notarial deeds on the sales of properties to the State Treasury or local self-government bodies (by 9.9%) and the transfer of properties by the State Treasury or local self-government bodies for perpetual usufruct with the sale of building (by 8.4%).

Table 1. Notarial deeds related to real estate sales concluded in 2018

SPECIFICATION

2018

2017 = 100

TOTAL

525 082

107.6

Sales of premises

209 997

109.7

Sales of land properties

103 737

109.7

Sales of agricultural land

57 780

100.5

Sales of properties built-up with residential buildings

53 871

112.5

Sales of cooperative ownership right to premises

48 918

103.6

Sales of other properties

24 153

106.8

Sales of other built-up properties

15 853

102.9

Sales of perpetual usufruct right

6 573

95.4

Sales of properties to the State Treasury or local self-government bodies

3 829

90.1

Transfer of properties by the State Treasury or local self-government bodies for perpetual usufruct with the sale of building

371

91.6

Source: Ministry of Justice data


Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aHong Kong's second-quarter GDP grows 0.6%, but trade war, mass protests to weigh
RE
04:48aU.S., China trade meeting ends with sharp response to Trump
RE
04:48aChina, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai
RE
04:48aU.S., China trade meeting ends with sharp response to Trump
RE
04:38aStability in Hong Kong key for Singapore businesses - minister
RE
04:36aMalaysia's June export growth seen easing to 1.8% year-on-year
RE
04:35aEUROPE : European shares steady after trade slide; Fed in focus
RE
04:35aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Real estate sales in 2018
PU
04:35aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Flash estimate of the consumer price index in July 2019
PU
04:29aZimbabwe central bank holds first public T-bill auction in seven years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises for fifth straight day as market awaits Fed, stockpiles fall
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds Bank profits fall after fresh £550 million PPI charge
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Rose -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group