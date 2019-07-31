GUS Central Statistical Office : Real estate sales in 2018

31.07.2019

525.1 thous. notarial deeds relating to real estate sales were concluded in 2018, by 7.6% more than in the previous year. Compared to 2017 the highest increase in the number of notarial deeds concerned sales of properties buit-up with residential buildings (by 12.5%), sales of premises (by 9.7%), sales of land properties (by 9.7%) and sales of other properties (by 6.8%). The largest decrease was recorded in the case of notarial deeds on the sales of properties to the State Treasury or local self-government bodies (by 9.9%) and the transfer of properties by the State Treasury or local self-government bodies for perpetual usufruct with the sale of building (by 8.4%).

Table 1. Notarial deeds related to real estate sales concluded in 2018

SPECIFICATION 2018 2017 = 100 TOTAL 525 082 107.6 Sales of premises 209 997 109.7 Sales of land properties 103 737 109.7 Sales of agricultural land 57 780 100.5 Sales of properties built-up with residential buildings 53 871 112.5 Sales of cooperative ownership right to premises 48 918 103.6 Sales of other properties 24 153 106.8 Sales of other built-up properties 15 853 102.9 Sales of perpetual usufruct right 6 573 95.4 Sales of properties to the State Treasury or local self-government bodies 3 829 90.1 Transfer of properties by the State Treasury or local self-government bodies for perpetual usufruct with the sale of building 371 91.6

Source: Ministry of Justice data