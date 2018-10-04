Log in
GUS Central Statistical Office : Statistical atlas of zachodniopomorskie voivodship

10/04/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Published for the first time the 'Statistical Atlas of the Zachodniopomorskie Voivodship', was prepared on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Statistics Poland which has been celebrated in 2018. In this unique study, a broad spectrum of graphic data presentation methods was used to illustrate the socio-economic development of the region and the diversity of phenomena in spatial terms. The Atlas presents information on human capital, quality of life, economy and environment by gminas, powiats, voivodships (selected data also covers NUTS 2 regions of the European Union).

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 08:07:02 UTC
