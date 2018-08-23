GVIDO Announces Sales Expansion in b8ta Stores

GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd., creators of the world’s first dual screen music
score device, today announced the launch of its flagship GVIDO in
select b8ta retail stores. GVIDO will be available in California at the
Santa Monica, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Corte Madera locations as
well as in Seattle, Austin and Houston. GVIDO is also available for
purchase online at b8ta
website.
GVIDO in b8ta Stores (Photo: Business Wire)
GVIDO was designed from scratch as a dedicated electronic paper dual
screen music score device for musicians of any level. It can store
thousands of music scores and is only 0.25 inches thick when folded.
GVIDO uses PDF files as its source medium which makes it instantly
compatible with the most widely available music score format. The stylus
can be used to write comments and music annotations on the music score
which can be shared through a cloud-based service with other GVIDO
device users, making it an ideal choice for conductors and music
librarians.
"We are pleased to announce our launch in b8ta retail locations, where
musicians can get an up-close and personal experience with this
breakthrough new technology”, said GVIDO MUSIC, the developer of the
device in Japan. "We feel this is a critical marketing component to
building awareness of the power of GVIDO, and we look forward to
expanding our presence in more b8ta locations and other select
retailers.”
Pricing for the GVIDO is $1600. Optional
accessories include a GVIDO Foot Switch and GVIDO Genuine Leather Case,
priced at $300/each.
The GVIDO
is also sold directly through https://us.gvidoscore.com.
The GVIDO
Music Score Service can be accessed at https://us.gvidoscore.com/score.
About GVIDO MUSIC
GVIDO MUSIC is a startup established in 2015 and based in Tokyo, Japan.
GVIDO MUSIC is dedicated to providing musicians with the best
performance nourished by latest innovations.
|
Company Name:
|
|
GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd.
|
Business:
|
|
Designing, manufacturing and distribution of digital music score
devices and accessories, and supply of related online services and
contents
|
Representative:
|
|
Yoshihisa Nakano, CEO
|
Office:
|
|
N Building 5F, 2-2-33 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
140-0002, Japan
|
URL:
|
|
www.GVIDO.tokyo
