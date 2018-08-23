GVIDO Announces Sales Expansion in b8ta Stores

GVIDO is set to change the way people read music and we want you to experience it in person.

GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd., creators of the world’s first dual screen music score device, today announced the launch of its flagship GVIDO in select b8ta retail stores. GVIDO will be available in California at the Santa Monica, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Corte Madera locations as well as in Seattle, Austin and Houston. GVIDO is also available for purchase online at b8ta website.

GVIDO in b8ta Stores (Photo: Business Wire)

GVIDO was designed from scratch as a dedicated electronic paper dual screen music score device for musicians of any level. It can store thousands of music scores and is only 0.25 inches thick when folded. GVIDO uses PDF files as its source medium which makes it instantly compatible with the most widely available music score format. The stylus can be used to write comments and music annotations on the music score which can be shared through a cloud-based service with other GVIDO device users, making it an ideal choice for conductors and music librarians.

"We are pleased to announce our launch in b8ta retail locations, where musicians can get an up-close and personal experience with this breakthrough new technology”, said GVIDO MUSIC, the developer of the device in Japan. "We feel this is a critical marketing component to building awareness of the power of GVIDO, and we look forward to expanding our presence in more b8ta locations and other select retailers.”

Pricing for the GVIDO is $1600. Optional accessories include a GVIDO Foot Switch and GVIDO Genuine Leather Case, priced at $300/each.

The GVIDO is also sold directly through https://us.gvidoscore.com. The GVIDO Music Score Service can be accessed at https://us.gvidoscore.com/score.

About GVIDO MUSIC

GVIDO MUSIC is a startup established in 2015 and based in Tokyo, Japan. GVIDO MUSIC is dedicated to providing musicians with the best performance nourished by latest innovations.

Company Name: GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd. Business: Designing, manufacturing and distribution of digital music score devices and accessories, and supply of related online services and contents Representative: Yoshihisa Nakano, CEO Office: N Building 5F, 2-2-33 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0002, Japan URL: www.GVIDO.tokyo

