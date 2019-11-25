GVIDO MUSIC Launched Dual-screen Digital Music Score “GVIDO” Chinese Model

GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd. (Shinagawa, TOKYO, Representative Director; Toshiyuki Minoda), a group company of Warehouse TERRADA (Shinagawa, Tokyo), is pleased to announce that it started the sale of Dual-screen Digital Music Score “GVIDO” Chinese model.

DMS-W2C (Photo: Business Wire)

The “GVIDO” Chinese model has cleared Chinese product safety standards such as China Compulsory Certification (CCC) and State Radio Regulation of China (SRRC), and its own cloud service system “My Library” is also newly established to enable stable access for GVIDO users in China.

In addition to Taobao.com , one of the largest online malls in China, it will be sold at GVIDO TOKYO in Tennozu, Tokyo.

Taobao.com sells genuine accessories (foot switch, cowhide cover, chorus cover, stylus pen) as well as Chinese models. [GVIDO online seller Taobao URL: https://shop477405756.taobao.com/]

GVIDO MUSIC will continue to try hard to provide GVIDO as an innovative and highly practical product for music professionals around the world.

[About GVIDO] URL: https://www.gvidomusic.com/

Dual-screen E-paper device, GVIDO is light and tough, and its E-paper is friendly to the eyes just like real paper. It also provides further features such as note capability for more than 10,000 pages, sharing data between multiple devices, and supporting group activity solutions. This is not just a "digitized paper" but an innovative "solution device." GVIDO received iF DESIGN AWARD 2019, Red Dot Design Award 2018, GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2018 and Design Intelligence Award (DIA) 2019 Honorable Mention. Chinese models can be switched between Chinese (Simplified) and English. Chinese model selling price 13,800 yuan.

[My Library Chinese version] URL: https://www.gvidochina.com/

With the launch of the “GVIDO” Chinese model, the Chinese version of My Library, the GVIDO cloud service, will be offered. My Library not only manages the electronic score, but can also permanently save various data such as multiple writings and bookmarks on the electronic score.

[About GVIDO MUSIC]

Company Name: GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd. (Warehouse TERRADA Group)

Business: General digital music score business

Representative Director: Toshiyuki Minoda

Office: 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan 140-0002

