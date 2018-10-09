Log in
GVIDO MUSIC to Exhibit at "Music China," Asia's Largest Music Trade Fair, with a Digital Music Score Device GVIDO Display Booth

10/09/2018 | 09:31am CEST

Trade Fair Period: October 10 (Wed) to 13 (Sat), 2018

GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd. (Shinagawa, Tokyo; Fujio Noguchi, Representative Director and President) will exhibit its digital music score device GVIDO at Asia’s largest music trade fair, “Music China,” to be held in Shanghai, China from October 10 (Wed) to 13 (Sat) (Booth No. E3-F49).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005431/en/

Overview of the GVIDO display booth (Graphic: Business Wire)

Overview of the GVIDO display booth (Graphic: Business Wire)

Music China is Asia’s largest music trade fair and generally attracts more than 100,000 visitors and more than 2,000 exhibitors from around the world. As the music education market in China expands rapidly on a world scale, GVIDO MUSIC has been receiving an increasing number of inquiries from China, reflecting the growing interest in GVIDO in that country. Therefore, the company will take this opportunity to further promote the digital score device at a GVIDO display booth at the fair.
Sales of GVIDO are currently growing in Japan, North America, and Europe, and GVIDO MUSIC plans to launch its products in the Chinese market from mid-2019.

See the following link for details about Music China.
https://music-china.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/visitors/welcome.html

Overview of the Music China event

About GVIDO

Sales of the dual-screen e-paper music score device GVIDO commenced in Japan in October 2017 and have since expanded to North America and Europe. In addition to functional features such as its light weight and ease in viewing music scores, the design has also been highly praised. In April 2018, GVIDO received the Red Dot Design Award, a highly coveted German design recognized worldwide, and in October 2018 was selected as one of Japan's Good Design Awards Best 100.
For details about GVIDO products, visit the GVIDO website at https://www.gvido.tokyo/.

GVIDO Store  URL: https://www.gvidoscore.com/

GVIDO Store distributes digital music scores and intends to expand its range of music scores one score at a time in cooperation with music publishers.
GVIDO Store currently distributes music scores from five major music publishers for the Japanese, U.S., and European markets and from nine major music publishers exclusively for the Japanese market.

 

About GVIDO MUSIC

Company Name:   GVIDO MUSIC Co.,Ltd.
Business: General digital score business
Representative: Fujio Noguchi, President
Office: 2-6-10 Higashi-shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo,Japan 140-0002, Japan


© Business Wire 2018
