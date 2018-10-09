GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd. (Shinagawa, Tokyo; Fujio Noguchi, Representative
Director and President) will exhibit its digital music score device
GVIDO at Asia’s largest music trade fair, “Music China,” to be held in
Shanghai, China from October 10 (Wed) to 13 (Sat) (Booth No. E3-F49).
Overview of the GVIDO display booth (Graphic: Business Wire)
Music China is Asia’s largest music trade fair and generally attracts
more than 100,000 visitors and more than 2,000 exhibitors from around
the world. As the music education market in China expands rapidly on a
world scale, GVIDO MUSIC has been receiving an increasing number of
inquiries from China, reflecting the growing interest in GVIDO in that
country. Therefore, the company will take this opportunity to further
promote the digital score device at a GVIDO display booth at the fair.
Sales
of GVIDO are currently growing in Japan, North America, and Europe, and
GVIDO MUSIC plans to launch its products in the Chinese market from
mid-2019.
See the following link for details about Music China.
https://music-china.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/visitors/welcome.html
Overview of the Music China event
About GVIDO
Sales of the dual-screen e-paper music score device GVIDO commenced in
Japan in October 2017 and have since expanded to North America and
Europe. In addition to functional features such as its light weight and
ease in viewing music scores, the design has also been highly praised.
In April 2018, GVIDO received the Red Dot Design Award, a highly coveted
German design recognized worldwide, and in October 2018 was selected as
one of Japan's Good Design Awards Best 100.
For details about
GVIDO products, visit the GVIDO website at https://www.gvido.tokyo/.
GVIDO Store URL: https://www.gvidoscore.com/
GVIDO Store distributes digital music scores and intends to expand its
range of music scores one score at a time in cooperation with music
publishers.
GVIDO Store currently distributes music scores from
five major music publishers for the Japanese, U.S., and European markets
and from nine major music publishers exclusively for the Japanese market.
|
|
About GVIDO MUSIC
|
Company Name:
|
|
GVIDO MUSIC Co.,Ltd.
|
Business:
|
|
General digital score business
|
Representative:
|
|
Fujio Noguchi, President
|
Office:
|
|
2-6-10 Higashi-shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo,Japan 140-0002, Japan
