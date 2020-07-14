GWC Warranty Announces Strategic Partnership with Darwin Automotive

Wilkes Barre, PA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty, the best-in-class provider of F&I solutions for used vehicles, announces a partnership with, Darwin Automotive (“Darwin”) an automotive software provider that enables a seamless, transparent, shopping experience while increasing profitability.

GWC is now a Preferred Partner for Darwin's premier F&I Presentation Software, as well as their digital retailing and consumer self-service tool. With this partnership, GWC has negotiated preferred pricing for their dealers nationwide, giving them access to Darwin's extensive platform at a substantial discount.

"Darwin's innovative digital retailing software allows dealers to offer the right F&I products to every customer, based on that buyer’s specific needs," says Matt McKenna, Senior Vice President of GWC Warranty & APCO. "Darwin’s platform aligns with our mission to provide solutions for our dealers that generate value for their customers while driving more profit for the dealership."

Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 6,300 dealerships subscribed to its programs. Darwin was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All-Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered 504,000 deals on its platform in June 2020 and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year.

“We are excited to partner with GWC Warranty as it is clear they understand the importance of an integrated shopping experience to help boost business by simplifying the online sales process. Enabling their dealers’ sales teams and customers to transact the way they need and want to transact right now, which should increase both CSI and profits,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive.

For more information on GWC and Darwin Automotive, visit www.GWCWarranty.com and www.DarwinAutomotive.com.

About GWC

Since 1995, GWC has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Their products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealer reputations. GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, also home to the EasyCare brand. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About Darwin Automotive

More information is available at https://darwinautomotive.com, or by calling 1-732-781-9010.

Ashley Braswell APCO Holdings 678-615-1142 abraswell@apcoholdings.com