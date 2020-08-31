GWC Warranty Named to Special Finance 175 By SubPrime Auto Finance News

Wilkes Barre, PA, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty has again been named to the Special Finance 175, previously known as the Subprime 175, in the most recent edition of SubPrime Auto Finance News. The list recognizes the industry's leading providers in every aspect of the subprime auto financing space.

The Special Finance 175 honors the "finance companies, service and technology providers, and other organizations that take the most risk and still flourish in this segment of auto financing," says Nick Zulovich, Senior Editor of SubPrime Auto Finance News. And in today's market, Zulovich says, "thanks to [the] COVID-19 pandemic, risk seems to be literally everywhere."

"The negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy has created a very challenging environment for so many. Having protection against unanticipated expenses is more important than ever," says Matt McKenna, Senior Vice President of GWC Warranty & APCO. "We take our responsibility to provide support to dealers and their customers during this difficult time seriously. As the economy begins to rebound, we see great resilience in our dealers and the communities they serve. GWC is committed to helping with that recovery."

Since 1995, GWC Warranty, as part of APCO Holdings, LLC, has helped deliver a "No Worries, Just Drive" experience to more than 11 million drivers nationwide, paying more than $3.5 billion in claims.

Joining GWC Warranty in the Special Finance 175 are companies such as DealerCenter, Flagship Credit Acceptance, Manheim, NIADA, Nicholas Financial, and Equifax, among others.

"To the companies included," Zulovich says, "let this issue be a salute to each of you, your management teams, your representatives in the field and your support systems that go well beyond brick-and-mortar buildings and communications infrastructure, even more so now with so many working remotely and juggling additional family responsibilities."

To learn more about GWC, visit www.gwcwarranty.com. To read more about the Special Finance 175, visit http://digital.subprimenews.com/publication.

About GWC Warranty

Since 1995, GWC has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Their products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealer reputations. GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, also home to the EasyCare brand. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

