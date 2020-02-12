Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gabe Rosenthal of Rosenthal Dental, Gets Featured on Jake Paul's YouTube Episode as His Favorite Dentist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:26pm EST

New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encino California based Rosenthal Dental has grown at an unexpected pace over the last decade. Originally, the office was a typical family dental practice, until people started taking notice of the incredible smiles and famous clientele coming in and out of the office. The office sees several famous professional athletes, movie and television stars and social media megastars you’ve grown to love! Who is behind all of this?

Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, the head dentist and owner of Rosenthal Dental, is a proud native to Encino. He grew up in Encino and later attended the University of California San Diego for his undergraduate degree. He then graduated from the University of Southern California for dental school as a distinguished graduate while obtaining as many technical accolades and certifications as he possibly could. He considers himself “very fortunate” to have been coached by his father who has practiced dentistry for over forty years in the area. Dr. Gabe started the company from scratch, and developed a following using word of mouth from happy patients. Once he began sharing his work online, people began coming into the office in droves!

You may have seen Dr Gabe or the office in dozens of Instagram or YouTube videos, which have been seen hundreds of millions of times collectively. Jake Paul featured his favorite dentist in his YouTube episode titled “$300,000 Vlog Camera Arm”. Dr. Gabe has also been in YouTube videos created by Cloe Couture, The Martinez Twins, The Fish Fam, Hayes Grier, James Charles, and other social media mega stars. He has also made cameos on MTV’s “Tana Turns 21” and on OWN’s “Raising Whitley”. 

Dr. Gabe says “the patients have to feel welcomed here and loved here, no matter how important they may be. We are all the same.” He goes on to say “if you want a reason to smile more, I am your man. And if you want to post a video of our work for millions to enjoy, I definitely won’t stop you.” Based on the office’s trajectory, no one will stop Rosenthal Dental, and that makes for good entertainment!

﻿

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium PR

shazir@imperium-pr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pPRGX GLOBAL : Global Source-to-Pay Leader PRGX Announces PRGXchange™ Europe Thought Leadership Conference in London
AQ
03:09pOil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
03:09pNASA : TV Coverage Set for Feb. 14 Cygnus Launch to Space Station
PR
03:04pU.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing on ESOPs
PR
03:03pMobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears
RE
03:03pSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCanadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe
RE
03:02pCLOUD PATHFINDER CONSULTING : 's CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators
PR
03:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : CFO to speak at Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference
PR
03:01pGov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell Unveil New Brand for State of Oklahoma
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group