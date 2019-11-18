Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gabelli Multimedia Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 6.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:16pm EST

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all remaining outstanding shares of 6.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred”). The redemption date is December 26, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”), and the redemption price is $25.00 per Series B Preferred, which is equal to the liquidation preference of $25.00 per Series B Preferred. Series B Preferred shareholders of record on December 18, 2019 will receive the quarterly distribution of $0.375 per Series B Preferred on the payable date of December 26, 2019. Since the redemption date and the payable date for the quarterly distribution are both December 26, 2019, no accumulated, unpaid dividends will be included as a component of the redemption price.

As of the Redemption Date, the Series B Preferred will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the Series B Preferred shareholders with respect to the Series B Preferred will cease, except the right to receive the redemption price.

The Series B Preferred, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GGT Pr B”, are rated “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.50 per share. The Series B Preferred were issued on April 1, 2003 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. The Series B Preferred are callable at any time, after proper notification is given, at the liquidation value of $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends.

Questions relating to and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the Fund at 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or (914) 921-5070.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $266 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pLCNB CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
BU
02:57pA&L MOTOR SALES : Becomes the Only Local Dealer-Owned Certified Collision Center for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar
BU
02:57pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Conagra Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:55pNRC Health CEO Mike Hays Awards Annual Scholarship To UNL Students
GL
02:55pNATIONAL RESEARCH : NRC Health CEO Mike Hays Awards Annual Scholarship To UNL Students
AQ
02:51pBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:51pEFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP : . Provides update on Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Frontier Wellness Management Inc.
AQ
02:48pA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Søren Toft Becomes Mediterranean Shipping CEO
DJ
02:45pLineage Logistics Expands Global Cold-Storage Space with $900 Million Acquisition
DJ
02:43pPARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group