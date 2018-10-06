Gabriel Nachman Announces Acquisition of Securities in Applied Inventions Management Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2018) - Gabriel Nachman ("Mr. Nachman" or the "Acquiror"), a director of Applied Inventions Management Corp., ("AIM" or the "Corporation") announced the acquisition of securities of AIM. This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition of securities of AIM.

Effective October 5, 2018, Mr. Nachman acquired 200,000 class A subordinate voting shares (the "Class A Shares") in the capital of the AIM at a price of $0.05 per Class A share pursuant to the exercise of 200,000 stock options of the Corporation.

Prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror neither owned nor controlled any Class A Shares in the capital of AIM.

As a result of the acquisition of the Class A Shares, the Acquiror now has ownership and control over 200,000 Class A Shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 17.6% of the total outstanding Class A Shares in the capital of the Corporation.

The Class A Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of AIM, as it may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Class A Shares or other securities of AIM or the disposition of all or a portion of the Acquiror's shareholdings in AIM, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

A copy of the Early Warning Report of the Acquiror with respect to the foregoing filed under applicable securities laws is available under AIM's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Gabriel Nachman

Tel: 416-384-1838