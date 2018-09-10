Gaby Natale Debuts SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale on reVolver Podcasts

Join Gaby Natale, a multiple Daytime EMMY®-award winner, media
personality, entrepreneur and bestselling author on SuperLatina Con
Gaby Natale presented by reVolver
Podcasts. Each week listen as Natale chats with influential
celebrities, experts and fascinating people from all walks of life to
offer tools for personal growth and inspiration.
“We are thrilled to have Gaby Natale join reVolver Podcasts with her
show. She puts all she has into each and every one of her projects, and
I know she will do the same with her podcast,” Jack Hobbs, president of
reVolver Podcasts. “SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale will be a great
platform for Gaby to stay connected with her devoted, thriving fan base.”
Due to her enormous success, People Magazine included Natale in their
“25 Powerful Latinas” annual edition. She is currently the executive
producer and host of the television show SuperLatina
that airs nationwide on VME TV. Natale is also one of the few women in
the entertainment industry that owns both the rights to her television
show and a television studio.
“I started SuperLatina 12 years ago out of a need to create content that
represented Hispanic women free of stereotypes. The success of our show
has enabled me to touch the lives of millions through our message of
personal growth and self-reliance. This podcast is a new venue to
welcome all the rebel dreamers that are already a part of the
SuperLatina family,” said Natale.
In addition to her television ventures, Natale is the co-founder and
President of AGANARmedia,
a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences. HarperCollins
launched her first book, “El Círculo Virtuoso,” in 2017, which became an
instant bestseller debuting #1 on the Amazon Hot New Releases.
Tune in and subscribe for free to SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale.
