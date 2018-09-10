Log in
Gaby Natale Debuts SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale on reVolver Podcasts

09/10/2018

Join Gaby Natale, a multiple Daytime EMMY®-award winner, media personality, entrepreneur and bestselling author on SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale presented by reVolver Podcasts. Each week listen as Natale chats with influential celebrities, experts and fascinating people from all walks of life to offer tools for personal growth and inspiration.

“We are thrilled to have Gaby Natale join reVolver Podcasts with her show. She puts all she has into each and every one of her projects, and I know she will do the same with her podcast,” Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts. “SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale will be a great platform for Gaby to stay connected with her devoted, thriving fan base.”

Due to her enormous success, People Magazine included Natale in their “25 Powerful Latinas” annual edition. She is currently the executive producer and host of the television show SuperLatina that airs nationwide on VME TV. Natale is also one of the few women in the entertainment industry that owns both the rights to her television show and a television studio.

“I started SuperLatina 12 years ago out of a need to create content that represented Hispanic women free of stereotypes. The success of our show has enabled me to touch the lives of millions through our message of personal growth and self-reliance. This podcast is a new venue to welcome all the rebel dreamers that are already a part of the SuperLatina family,” said Natale.

In addition to her television ventures, Natale is the co-founder and President of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences. HarperCollins launched her first book, “El Círculo Virtuoso,” in 2017, which became an instant bestseller debuting #1 on the Amazon Hot New Releases.

Follow Natale on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tune in and subscribe for free to SuperLatina Con Gaby Natale. Find your favorite reVolver Podcasts at reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartMedia. To listen on Apple Podcasts, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1435529720. Sales or marketing inquiries can be directed to reVolver Podcasts at jack@revolverpodcasts.com. For questions about content or to find out how to become a content provider and host, email maria@revolverpodcasts.com.

Follow reVolver Podcasts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to “El Show de Piolín,” “Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom,” “Neteando con Kate y Jessica,” and “House Call with Dr. J” plus more than 50 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, real crime, branded content and live events, the podcasts are distributed on reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartMedia. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.


© Business Wire 2018
