Gadget Guard :'s unbreakable screen protectors available for Pixel 4 with 90 Hz Smooth Display

Black Ice+ Flex Edition screen protectors provide insurance for new Pixel 4 owners against accidental damage to the high-end display

Breaking up is hard—really impossible—to do for the latest Gadget Guard screen protectors for Google Pixel 4. The premier maker of smartphone screen protection announced the availability for the Black Ice Flex Edition for the Pixel 4 and 4XL models unveiled this week by Google.

The Black Ice Flex Edition provides unbreakable, best-in-class screen protection for next-generation smart screens. Engineered by integrating five distinct layers—with each layer performing an essential function of protection while maintaining clarity—the Black Ice Flex Edition screen protector won’t chip or crack like traditional glass screen guards. The glass-like nanotechnology surface provides reactive touch response for sensitivity. Each protector is formed to perfectly fit each model.

“Our smartphones are now such a critical part of our lives that a broken screen can really ruin the way we communicate, work and play,” said Ryan McCaughey, CTO for parent company Penumbra Brands. “The Pixel 4 has the highest quality display ever developed by Google and it deserves the best protection available in a way that doesn’t interfere with the way it is used.”

Black Ice Flex Edition’s composite material exceeds industry-standard impact tests. The screen protector has an oleophobic coating that repels natural oil and enables the smooth surface to stay smudge-free. Even with multiple layers, the guard still has the optical clarity of glass, giving the best resolution for the Pixel’s Smooth Display. It also comes with an easy-to-use alignment and installation tool.

Gadget Guard offers its Black Ice+ insured version at $59.99, which includes one year of insurance, reimbursing customers for up to $150 to replace a screen damaged while protected by the Black Ice+ screen protector.

The Black Ice Flex Edition screen protector is also available for all iPhone 11 models. Protection is also available for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and 10+, Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+, and for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max here and through participating retailers.

