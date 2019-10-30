Log in
Gafisa : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer

10/30/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

30/10/2019

gfa20191030_6k.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of October, 2019

(Commission File No. 001-33356),

Gafisa S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Nações Unidas No. 8501, 19th floor

São Paulo, SP, 05425- 070

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting

the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes ______ No ___X___

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the Registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):N/A

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07 NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), in compliance with article 12 of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of January 3, 2002, as amended ("CVM Instruction 358"), hereby informs to its shareholders and the market that on October 30, 2019, received a letter from River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP ("RAMAM"), informing that, from this date, holds a relevant stake in the Company's capital stock.

The RAMAN shareholding was increased to six million nine hundred and fourteen thousand, one hundred and seventy- five (6,914,175) common shares issued by the Company, representing 5,76% of Company capital stock.

The Company emphasizes that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Instruction no. 358 is contained in the correspondence attached hereto.

RAMAN also informs that such acquisition was not intended to change the Company's control composition or management structure and confirms that it is a minority investment.

AndréLuis Ackermann

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: October 30, 2019

Gafisa S.A.

By:

/s/ André Luis Ackermann

Name: André Luis Ackermann

Title: Chief Financial Officer

