Gafisa : Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Call Notice

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ 01.545.826/0001-07

NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly-held Company

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CALL NOTICE

As resolved by the Board of Directors of GAFISA S.A. ("Company"), in a meeting held on October 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., the Company's shareholders are summoned to hold an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting"), to be held on December 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, in the City and State of São Paulo, at Avenida Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 1830, cj. 32, Bloco 2, Cond. Ed. São Luiz, Vila Nova Conceição, CEP:

04543-900, to resolve on the following Agenda:

To ratify the Memorandum of Understanding entered into between the Company and Wotan Realty Ltda. and Wotan Capital LLP ("MOU Wotan") for potential project development, as well as ratify and approve the Company's engagement of independent advisors who will carry out the analyses and valuations provided for in the aforementioned MOU Wotan; and To ratify the acceptance of the Development Agreement Proposal - Estação Osasco

Desenvolvimento Imobiliários ("MOU Osasco"), entered into between the Company and Cadence Gestora de Recursos Ltda., controlling asset manager of Estação Osasco Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S.A for potential acquisition of majority interest by means of financial contribution to referred company's capital stock, as well as approve the delegation of powers to the Company's Board of Executive Officers engage the independent advisors who will carry out the analyses and valuations provided for in the MOU Osasco.

Overall Information: