Gafisa : Institutional Presentation - February 2020
02/21/2020 | 07:02am EST
CORPORATE PROFILE
For over 65 years, Gafisa has been responsible for...
More than 1,100 delivered enterprises;
More than 16 million of cubic meters built;
More than 1.5 million people live in a Gafisa building.
Planner Redwood
Treasury/Others
Asset Management
30.3%69.7%
Present in more than 30
cities all over Brazil.
... counting with more than 27,000 shareholders in its base.
CONCLUSION OF WORKS
Between Dec/19 and Feb/20, 4 projects have already obtained the "Habite-se".
Villa Rica
Square Ipiranga
Like Alto da Boa
Moov Vila Prudente
✓ Residential
✓ Residential
Vista
✓ Residential
✓ 3 a 4 dorms;
✓ 3 a 4 dorms;
✓ Residential
✓ 2 e 3 dorms;
✓ (143m2 e 184m2).
✓ (84m2, 106m2,
✓ 2 e 3 dorms;
|
✓ (60m2 e 78m2).
140m2 e 248m2).
✓ (53m2 e 79m2).
70% sale of
IPO
Alphaville
Corporate Reorganization and start of the Restructuring Process;
Capitalization of R$ 405 MM, arising from 2 Capital Increases;
Sale of 20.1% interest in Alphaville Urbanismo S.A.
1954
2006
2008/09
2013
2017
2019
2020
- End of the Restructuring
Process;
Foundation
Tenda Acquisiton
Spin-off
- Resumption of new
launches.
Tenda
Gafisa has a new management with extensive experience in the real estate market…
CFO and Investor Relations Director
André Ackermann
Mr. André has over 15 years of financial management experience. He worked at OR (Odebretch Group) and Somos Educação.
Chief Operating Officer
Saulo Nunes
With 30 years of experience in the sector, responsible for the development and construction of medium-high income residential/commercial properties.
Director of New Business
Guilherme Luis Pesenti
Mr. Pesenti has over 10 years of experience in the area of Mergers & Acquisitions and New Business, having worked in companies such as Petro Rio S.A., Burger King Corporation and Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Incorporation Director
Luis Fernando Ortiz
With 21 years of experience in the real estate sector, Mr. Ortiz joined Gafisa in 2011 and today is responsible for the entire portfolio of Gafisa projects in the State of São Paulo.
Market Director
Cauê Cardoso
Director of Gafisa since 2020, Mr. Cardoso was a partner of the manager BR Investimentos/ Bozano, co-founded by the Minister of Economy, Dr. Paulo Guedes. He was the CEO of Drogaria Mais Econômica, and previsouly worked at Banco Pactual and PDG Realty.
2019 WAS THE YEAR TO RESTRUCT AND ORGANIZE
MANAGEMENT
Hiring of a new team of executives with broad experience in the real
GOVERNANCE
Election of a new board of directors composed of members with proven experience in turnaround process.
COMMERCIAL
Sales area restructuring;
Inventories pricing revaluation;
-
Campaign of ready and semi-ready inventories;
estate market;
Changes in the company's profile by hiring young professionals with an innovative and creative mindset, technical and managerial expertise.
CASH REINFORCEMENT
Successful 1st tranche of capital increase by raising US$32MM;
Successful 2nd tranche of capital increase by raising US$65MM;
Funding of US$150MM approved.
FINANCIAL
Renegotiation of operational and financial liabilities;
Review of fixed and variable costs.
▪ New institutional website to boost
WORKS
|
businesses.
▪ All construction sites have already had
their works resumed. Currently we
have 17 sites.
WHAT TO EXPECT
FOR 2020?
Gafisa will complete its restructuring process, with:
The resumption of launches scheduled for the first half of the year; generating a positive impact on sales and remaining inventory.
We started the year with 17 active construction sites, we already obtained the "Habite-se" for 04 works between Dec/19 and Feb/20 and by the end of the year, we should obtain the "Habite-se" for 06 more projects;
Incorporation of UPCon.
CONSOLIDATION OF A NEW GAFISA
Total PSV: US$230 MM
PSV Finished Inventory:
US$97 MM
66%
of inventories are
residential units in the
State of São Paulo
(US$MM)
0.8 11.2
0.4
3.2 32.7
181.7
Estimated PSV: US$938 MM
33 projects/potential phases
6,501 Gafisa units
Quick recovery of
launches with profitable
projects
Bacen Exchage Rate (11/25/19): R$4.215
PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT
N e w p r o j e c t s . T h e r e a r e 5 p r o j e c t s u n d e r d e v e l o p m e n t - a l l
l o c a t e d i n S ã o P a u l o .
Cunha
Gago/Pinheiros
232 units;
Studio (25m2);
1 bedroom (36m2).
Pamplona/
Nestor Pestana/
Jardins
Higienópolis
68 units;
420 units;
2 bedrooms;
Studio (25m2);
(65m2, 73m2 and
2 bedrooms (37m2).
109m2).
Cel Luis Barroso/
Santo Amaro
325 units;
Studio (24m2);
2 bedrooms (37m2).
Cotovia/
Moema
66 units;
From 3 to 4 bedrooms
(102m2, 150m2 and
190m2).
THANK YOU
www.gafisa.com.br /ri
ri@gafisa.com.br
