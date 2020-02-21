Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gafisa : Institutional Presentation - February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:02am EST

André Ackermann

aackermann@gafisa.com.br +55 (11) 3025-9111

Daniel Viana

dviana@gafisa.com.br +55 (11) 3025-9242

CORPORATE PROFILE

For over 65 years, Gafisa has been responsible for...

  • More than 1,100 delivered enterprises;
  • More than 16 million of cubic meters built;
  • More than 1.5 million people live in a Gafisa building.

Planner Redwood

Treasury/Others

Asset Management

30.3%69.7%

Present in more than 30

cities all over Brazil.

... counting with more than 27,000 shareholders in its base.

CONCLUSION OF WORKS

Between Dec/19 and Feb/20, 4 projects have already obtained the "Habite-se".

Villa Rica

Square Ipiranga

Like Alto da Boa

Moov Vila Prudente

Residential

Residential

Vista

Residential

3 a 4 dorms;

3 a 4 dorms;

Residential

2 e 3 dorms;

(143m2 e 184m2).

(84m2, 106m2,

2 e 3 dorms;

(60m2 e 78m2).

140m2 e 248m2).

(53m2 e 79m2).

TIMELINE

70% sale of

IPO

Alphaville

  • Corporate Reorganization and start of the Restructuring Process;
  • Capitalization of R$ 405 MM, arising from 2 Capital Increases;
  • Sale of 20.1% interest in Alphaville Urbanismo S.A.

1954

2006

2008/09

2013

2017

2019

2020

- End of the Restructuring

Process;

Foundation

Tenda Acquisiton

Spin-off

- Resumption of new

launches.

Tenda

Gafisa has a new management with extensive experience in the real estate market…

CFO and Investor Relations Director

André Ackermann

Mr. André has over 15 years of financial management experience. He worked at OR (Odebretch Group) and Somos Educação.

Chief Operating Officer

Saulo Nunes

With 30 years of experience in the sector, responsible for the development and construction of medium-high income residential/commercial properties.

Director of New Business

Guilherme Luis Pesenti

Mr. Pesenti has over 10 years of experience in the area of Mergers & Acquisitions and New Business, having worked in companies such as Petro Rio S.A., Burger King Corporation and Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Incorporation Director

Luis Fernando Ortiz

With 21 years of experience in the real estate sector, Mr. Ortiz joined Gafisa in 2011 and today is responsible for the entire portfolio of Gafisa projects in the State of São Paulo.

Market Director

Cauê Cardoso

Director of Gafisa since 2020, Mr. Cardoso was a partner of the manager BR Investimentos/ Bozano, co-founded by the Minister of Economy, Dr. Paulo Guedes. He was the CEO of Drogaria Mais Econômica, and previsouly worked at Banco Pactual and PDG Realty.

BUILDING UP A

NEW GAFISA

2019 WAS THE YEAR TO RESTRUCT AND ORGANIZE

MANAGEMENT

  • Hiring of a new team of executives with broad experience in the real

GOVERNANCE

  • Election of a new board of directors composed of members with proven experience in turnaround process.

COMMERCIAL

  • Sales area restructuring;
  • Inventories pricing revaluation;
  • Campaign of ready and semi-ready inventories;

estate market;

  • Changes in the company's profile by hiring young professionals with an innovative and creative mindset, technical and managerial expertise.

CASH REINFORCEMENT

  • Successful 1st tranche of capital increase by raising US$32MM;
  • Successful 2nd tranche of capital increase by raising US$65MM;
  • Funding of US$150MM approved.

FINANCIAL

  • Renegotiation of operational and financial liabilities;
  • Review of fixed and variable costs.

New institutional website to boost

WORKS

businesses.

All construction sites have already had

their works resumed. Currently we

have 17 sites.

WHAT TO EXPECT

FOR 2020?

Gafisa will complete its restructuring process, with:

  • The resumption of launches scheduled for the first half of the year; generating a positive impact on sales and remaining inventory.
  • We started the year with 17 active construction sites, we already obtained the "Habite-se" for 04 works between Dec/19 and Feb/20 and by the end of the year, we should obtain the "Habite-se" for 06 more projects;
  • Incorporation of UPCon.

CONSOLIDATION OF A NEW GAFISA

INVENTORIES

PSV BY STATE

Total PSV: US$230 MM

PSV Finished Inventory:

US$97 MM

66%

of inventories are

residential units in the

State of São Paulo

(US$MM)

0.8 11.2

0.4

3.2 32.7

181.7

0.3

LANDBANK

PSV BY STATE

Estimated PSV: US$938 MM

33 projects/potential phases

(US$MM)

6,501 Gafisa units

Quick recovery of

launches with profitable

projects

US$608 MM

US$11 MM

US$184 MM

US$135 MM

Bacen Exchage Rate (11/25/19): R$4.215

PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

N e w p r o j e c t s . T h e r e a r e 5 p r o j e c t s u n d e r d e v e l o p m e n t - a l l

l o c a t e d i n S ã o P a u l o .

Cunha

Gago/Pinheiros

232 units;

Studio (25m2);

1 bedroom (36m2).

Pamplona/

Nestor Pestana/

Jardins

Higienópolis

68 units;

420 units;

2 bedrooms;

Studio (25m2);

(65m2, 73m2 and

2 bedrooms (37m2).

109m2).

Cel Luis Barroso/

Santo Amaro

325 units;

Studio (24m2);

2 bedrooms (37m2).

Cotovia/

Moema

66 units;

From 3 to 4 bedrooms

(102m2, 150m2 and

190m2).

THANK YOU

www.gafisa.com.br /ri

ri@gafisa.com.br

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These statements are based on beliefs and suppositions of our Management and information to which the Company currently has access. Forward-looking statements include information about our intentions, current beliefs or expectations, as well as those of members of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers.

The exceptions related to forward-looking statements and information also include information on potential or supposed operating results, as well as statements which are preceded, followed by or including the words "believe", "may", "will", "continue", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "plan", "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward- looking statements and information are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and suppositions because they refer to future events, therefore, subject to circumstances which may occur or not. Future results and the creation of value for shareholders may significantly differ from those expressed or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Most of the factors which will determine these results and values go beyond our capacity or ability of control or foresee.

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc. 38.5(b) amendment
PU
07:32aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :clarification on the new malaysia times' article dated 19 february 2020
PU
07:32aNASDAQ : Årsrapport 2019 for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
PU
07:31aJUSHI : U.S. Subsidiary Closes Acquisition of Remaining 25% Interest in Two Cannabis Dispensaries in Illinois
AQ
07:31aORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC : . to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
07:31aNIELSEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07:31aW. P. CAREY INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
07:31aRAYTHEON : completes first Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor radar antenna
PR
07:31aOrganogenesis Holdings Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : delays plans to restart operations at Wuhan plant to March 11

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group