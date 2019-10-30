Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Shareholding Acquisition

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07 NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), in compliance with article 12 of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of January 3, 2002, as amended ("CVM Instruction 358"), hereby informs to its shareholders and the market that on October 30, 2019, received a letter from River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP ("RAMAM"), informing that, from this date, holds a relevant stake in the Company's capital stock.

The RAMAN shareholding was increased to six million nine hundred and fourteen thousand, one hundred and seventy-five (6,914,175) common shares issued by the Company, representing 5,76% of Company capital stock.

The Company emphasizes that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Instruction no. 358 is contained in the correspondence attached hereto.

RAMAN also informs that such acquisition was not intended to change the Company's control composition or management structure and confirms that it is a minority investment.

André Luis Ackermann

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer