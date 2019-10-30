Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Shareholding Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07 NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), in compliance with article 12 of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of January 3, 2002, as amended ("CVM Instruction 358"), hereby informs to its shareholders and the market that on October 30, 2019, received a letter from River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP ("RAMAM"), informing that, from this date, holds a relevant stake in the Company's capital stock.

The RAMAN shareholding was increased to six million nine hundred and fourteen thousand, one hundred and seventy-five (6,914,175) common shares issued by the Company, representing 5,76% of Company capital stock.

The Company emphasizes that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Instruction no. 358 is contained in the correspondence attached hereto.

RAMAN also informs that such acquisition was not intended to change the Company's control composition or management structure and confirms that it is a minority investment.

André Luis Ackermann

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 21:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:21pLUXFER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:21pMEDICINES : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:20pFEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:19pFacebook beats on profit as cost growth slows; shares rise
RE
05:19pSKYLINE CHAMPION CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pAPACHE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:19pHealth Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
GL
05:18pCONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pCONMED : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:18pFirst Keystone Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings (Unaudited)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : PEUGEOT BOARD GIVES A GREEN LIGHT TO FCA TALKS: source
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group