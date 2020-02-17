Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Update on negotiations with UPCon

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07 NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), in continuation to the Material Fact released on December 16, 2019, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market that the Company and UPCON Incorporadora SA ("UPCON") have extended the deadline to conclude the negotiation of the potential acquisition, by Gafisa, of all shares issued by UPCON.

The Company will inform the market and its shareholders regarding the conclusion of the deal.

São Paulo, February 17th, 2020.

GAFISA S.A.

André Luis Ackermann

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer