Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Update on negotiations with UPCon

GAFISA S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07 NIRE 35.300.147.952
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), in continuation to the Material Fact released on December 16, 2019, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market that the Company and UPCON Incorporadora SA ("UPCON") have extended the deadline to conclude the negotiation of the potential acquisition, by Gafisa, of all shares issued by UPCON.
The Company will inform the market and its shareholders regarding the conclusion of the deal.
São Paulo, February 17th, 2020.
GAFISA S.A.
André Luis Ackermann
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Gafisa SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:36:01 UTC