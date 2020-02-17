Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gafisa : Notice to the Market - Update on negotiations with UPCon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:37pm EST

GAFISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 01.545.826/0001-07 NIRE 35.300.147.952

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

GAFISA S.A. (B3: GFSA3; OTC: GFASY) ("Gafisa" or "Company"), in continuation to the Material Fact released on December 16, 2019, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market that the Company and UPCON Incorporadora SA ("UPCON") have extended the deadline to conclude the negotiation of the potential acquisition, by Gafisa, of all shares issued by UPCON.

The Company will inform the market and its shareholders regarding the conclusion of the deal.

São Paulo, February 17th, 2020.

GAFISA S.A.

André Luis Ackermann

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Gafisa SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pAPPLE : says will not meet revenue guidance for March quarter due to coronavirus impact
RE
06:15pEIS Holdings Continues Market Expansion with Investment in Simpson Environmental Services
GL
06:07pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Report
PU
06:07pASCLETIS PHARMA : Application for category i drug asc41 for clinical trials of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) indication accepted
PU
06:06pPRO MEDICUS : Moving On New Revenue Streams
AQ
06:01pMediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Advanced NASH in Japan
GL
06:01pFreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
06:01pParagliding Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Growing Health Consciousness and Need to Stay Fit and Healthy to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Provident Financial Services, Inc. – PFS
GL
06:01pSpoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand in Oil and Gas Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Spoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand in Oil and Gas Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
2FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. : FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference..
3Paragliding Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Growing Health Consciousness and Need to Stay Fit and Healthy to B..
4ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Provident Financia..
5MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group