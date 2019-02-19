Gain Therapeutics SA : Announces Closing of EU 2.5 Million Series A Financing to Develop Novel Brain-Penetrant Non-Competitive Pharmacological Chaperones for Rare Lysosomal Storage Diseases and CNS Indications

GT Gain Therapeutics SA today announces that it has closed a €2.5
Million series A financing with VitaTech S.A. (€1.1Mio), Helsinn
Investment Fund S.A. (€1Mio), and with existing investor TiVenture S.A.
(€0.4).
Gain Therapeutics SA is a private company, based in Lugano (Switzerland)
and with a branch in Barcelona, that exclusively licensed an advanced
computational technology (Site-directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy,
SEE-Tx®) used to identify next generation brain-penetrant
non-competitive pharmacological chaperones. SEE-Tx® applicable
to all diseases with a known genetic mutation in target proteins, allows
the identification of brain-penetrant small molecules that provide a
gain-of-function of misfolded proteins. Gain Therapeutics has already
identified molecules for the treatment of a group of metabolic disorders
called lysosomal storage disorders and some chronic degenerative
diseases of the nervous system.
Prof. Xavier Barril (CSO) commented: “The closing of this first part of
series A funding will allow us to further support the development of our
most advanced programs and namely GM1 Gangliosidosis, Gaucher Disease
and GBA-related Parkinson Disease. And as such will accelerate the
identification of clinical candidates to be tested in first-of-human
studies.”
Dr. Lorenzo Leoni (CEO, Co-Founder, Managing Partner of TiVenture)
added: “VitaTech, Helsinn Investment Fund and TiVenture will also bring
drug development, pharmaceutical development, global licensing and
partnering expertise that will contribute to bringing customized
solutions to patients, where high unmet medical needs are still very
much present across the globe”.
Riccardo Braglia (Helsinn Group Vice Chairman), commented: “Gain
Therapeutics, with a flexible and powerful platform technology, offers
huge potential to identify orally available therapies for lysosomal
storage and CNS disorders. It fits perfectly in the portfolio companies
with state-of-the-art technologies of the Helsinn Investment Fund”.
Roberto Barzi (Director VitaTech) added: “We are delighted for the
closing of our first investment in Gain Therapeutics that, with a
powerful computation modeling technology supporting a traditional drug
discovery approach, fits perfectly within our strategy to invest in
companies positioned at the convergence of Healthcare and Technology”.
About Gain Therapeutics SA
Gain Therapeutics is a preclinical stage biotech company developing a
class of next generation brain-penetrant non-competitive pharmacological
chaperones for the treatment of devastating diseases using the
proprietary SEE-Tx® technology. The company has several discovery
programs in lysosomal storage diseases and CNS indications at various
stages of development, all of which validate the platform and offer
significant partnering opportunities. Gain Therapeutics was established
in 2017 in Lugano by experienced biotech and pharma entrepreneurs. It
was initially financed by TiVenture.
For more information: www.gaintherapeutics.com
About TiVenture SA
TiVenture is a seed investment fund owned by the Fondazione Centenario
Banca Stato (Switzerland) that invests in early stage companies with
innovative technologies and high growth potential, principally in
southern Switzerland. TiVenture is actively looking and ready to support
exceptional founders and entrepreneurs developing scalable products for
the global market. TiVenture has a diversified portfolio of companies
and is mainly active in the life science, medical, high-tech and IT
sectors.
For more information, visit www.tiventure.ch
About Helsinn Investment Fund S.A., SICAR
The Helsinn Investment Fund is focused on early-stage investments in
areas of high unmet patient need. Backed by the Helsinn Group, and
guided by Helsinn’s core values of quality, integrity and respect,
Helsinn Investment Fund aims to help companies with innovative
technologies to transform new ideas into commercial solutions with the
potential to impact health-related quality of life of patients.
Drawing on Helsinn’s over 40 years of investment into research and
development and commercial expertise, the investment fund selects
companies with technologies in a range of areas including cancer
therapeutics and diagnostics, cancer supportive care, metabolic and
gastrointestinal disorders, and dermatology conditions.
For more information, visit www.helsinninvestmentfund.com
About VitaTech SA
VitaTech invests in European early stage and growth-phase high-tech
companies positioned at the convergence of healthcare and technology.
VitaTech is funded by the Zambon Family and by other European
ultra-high-net-worth private investors and family offices.
