Gain Unprecedented Insights into the Mobile Applications Market in the US and Europe | Infiniti Research Unveils its latest Downloadable Resource

08/12/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

The mobile applications market is one of the most rapidly growing industries in the US and Europe. “With increased smartphone and internet penetration and rising investments in digitization and adoption of the Internet of Things Technology and Mobile Connected Smart Objects, the market will proliferate in the years to come, says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. Access unparalleled insights into the mobile apps market in the US and Europe and also learn about Infiniti’s client engagement for a prominent player in this market, Download for FREE.

Mobile apps market - Key market dynamics. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A prominent mobile application development company based in the EMEA region wanted to expand their business and develop a range of applications targeted to the customers in the US and European markets. The engagement which spanned for 12 weeks helped the client understand trending app features, end-user preferences, and gaps in the offerings of existing market players.

Expanding business into a new market is easier said than done. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help you with in-depth market entry insights and strategies to support your market expansion plan.

The engagement also covers:

  • An overview of the US and European mobile application market by industry, revenue model, and operating systems (OS).
  • Key market dynamics, trends, and market forecasts up to 2023.
  • End-user analysis to understand the most preferred features, top applications in the market, key purchase parameters, and gaps faced by end-users in the target market
  • A detailed competitive assessment highlighting the top market competitors, their revenue and market share analysis, and recent market news and new product development in the US and Europe

Want comprehensive insights into the mobile apps development market and the underlying challenges facing companies in the sector? Get in touch with an industry expert to learn more.

Key results obtained by the client

Infiniti’s comprehensive market assessment study of the mobile applications market three main phases – Hypothesis development, Information source identification, and analytical framework development. Through the engagement, the client:

  • Strategized to offer their end-users with personalized content based on various parameters such as demographics, previous usage patterns and behavior, and the user’s current location. This, in turn, helped them maintain a healthy user retention rate
  • Determined critical parameters that a user considers before purchasing a mobile application or paying extra for advanced and premium features
  • Successfully launched a mobile app that received 20k+ downloads on a major mobile applications store
  • Identified several end-user challenges and analyzed the critical strategies of top mobile application development players in the US and Europe to counter these user pain-points.
About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


