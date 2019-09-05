Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gain as Sino-U.S. trade-talk plans boost riskier assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 12:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign sits outside its premises at the central business district in Singapore

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday after China confirmed it would hold high-level trade talks with the United States in early October, buoying investor hopes of a de-escalation in the festering trade dispute.

China's Commerce Ministry said its trade team will consult with their U.S. counterparts in mid-September in preparation for negotiations in early October, hinting at progress in reducing trade friction.

Broader Asian shares traded higher with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> up 0.8%.

Investors welcomed signs that plans to resolve the trade row were making headway, with a trade-dependent Thailand being the biggest gainer in the Southeast Asian region.

The Thai index advanced to its highest in nearly a month. The country's main stock exchange had signed an agreement to develop an energy trading platform as part of a plan to become Southeast Asia's electricity trading hub.

Top energy stocks PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production gained 1.7% and 3.4%, respectively.

Progress on the trade front also sparked a rally in Singapore, with the benchmark index <.STI> on track for a third straight session of gains. Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings climbed 0.9%, while those of United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 1.2%.

The city-state's economy has been one among the hardest hit by the protracted trade war, with economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore slashing their economic growth forecast from a rise of 2.1% in the June survey to a 0.6% increase.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> gained 0.6% after a slowing inflation cemented expectations of a third interest rate cut this year.

The country's consumer price index rose 1.7% in August from a year earlier, the weakest pace in nearly three years and below the 1.8% forecast in a Reuters poll.

"With inflation benign and two straight downside surprises to GDP growth, we also expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to cut its policy rate by a further 25bps in Q4 this year," ANZ said in a note to clients.

Shares of Ayala Corp rose 1.2%, while those of real estate firm Megaworld Corp advanced 3.6%.

Consumer and financial stocks boosted the Indonesian benchmark index <.JKSE>, with Astra International Tbk Pt and Bank Mandiri Tbk Pt gaining over 1% each.

Vietnam stocks <.VNI> also edged higher, backed by financial and real estate shares.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0342 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3150.25 3130.57 0.63

Bangkok 1670.49 1658.64 0.71

Manila 7888.05 7840.86 0.60

Jakarta 6296.734 6269.664 0.43

Kuala Lumpur 1601.95 1599.89 0.13

Ho Chi Minh 979.2 977.63 0.16

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3150.25 3068.76 2.66

Bangkok 1670.49 1563.88 6.82

Manila 7888.05 7,466.02 5.65

Jakarta 6296.734 6,194.50 1.65

Kuala Lumpur 1601.95 1690.58 -5.24

Ho Chi Minh 979.2 892.54 9.71

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Shreya Mariam Job
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD 1.05% 30.72 End-of-day quote.-12.75%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.96% 31.7 End-of-day quote.-14.25%
MEGAWORLD CORP End-of-day quote.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.68% 25.1 End-of-day quote.1.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aUSTR confirms ministerial level China trade talks in 'coming weeks'
RE
01:16aCHINA, U.S. TO HOLD TRADE TALKS IN OCTOBER : China commerce ministry
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aMexico's government says U.S. duties on structural steel part of normal investigation
RE
01:15aCorrection to Bangladesh story on Monday
DJ
01:13aMARY BARRA : White House
RE
01:04aChina and the U.S. Will Hold Trade Talks in Washington in October -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:52aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REGIONAL OFFICE FO : South-East Asia Region sets 2023 target to eliminate measles, rubella
PU
12:30aGain as Sino-U.S. trade-talk plans boost riskier assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5BHP GROUP PLC : Glencore's risk appetite dwindles, fuelling focus on safer regions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group