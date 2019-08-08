Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Abiomed, Inc. (“Abiomed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABMD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Abiomed between January 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ABIOMED’s revenue growth was in decline; (2) ABIOMED did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (3) ABIOMED was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) consequently, ABIOMED was reasonably likely to revise its full year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (5) as a result, ABIOMED’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

