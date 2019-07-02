Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (ACER)

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACER) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Acer between September 25, 2017 and June 24, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO’s NDA with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (ii) the Ong Trial was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO’s NDA; (iii) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO’s NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

