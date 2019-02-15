Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 07:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bristow Group Inc. (“Bristow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Bristow between February 8, 2018 through February 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 15, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard gauges Bristol-Myers shareholder support for Celgene deal
RE
09:09pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and Encourages VNTR Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:02pJOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Avon Products, Inc.; Class Period Between August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017
PR
09:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Encourages TAP Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:44pANALYST VIEW : Investors divided over Mexico's bailout of state oil company
RE
08:36pAFCON : Mikel, Moses relevant to Super Eagles AFCON 2019 —Adepoju
AQ
08:27pVertical Computer Systems' Subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. Announces Availability Of Ploinks For Business™
PR
08:17pANTIBE THERAPEUTICS : Reports Q3 2019 Interim Financial and Operating Results
PU
08:16pFORTE OIL : Femi Otedola's Move Unveiled
AQ
08:10pALMARAI : Moody's gives ‘Baa3' rating to Almarai; outlook stable
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
2GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 20..
3GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
5WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. : WESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.