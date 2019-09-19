Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cadence Bancorporation (“Cadence” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CADE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Cadence between July 23, 2018 through July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result, Cadence’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 15, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pICAR ASIA : Morgans rates ICQ as Add
AQ
08:30pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.
AW
08:27pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore (VAN:AMX) Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.
AQ
08:26pUDACITY : Enterprise Business Continues to Achieve Record Growth in 2019
BU
08:25pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:22pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Controlling Shareholder's Subsidiary through Public Bidding
PU
08:22pPAYS Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Paysign (PAYS) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud
PR
08:21pU.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
RE
08:21pDELTA 9 CANNABIS : Enters into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Two Alberta Retail Stores
AQ
08:21pYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Pricing of $7.25 Million of Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
4Trump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
5U.S. stock exchange competition to heat up in 2020 with new entrants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group