Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (COCP)

09/22/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (“Cocrystal Pharma” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COCP) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cocrystal Pharma securities between September 23, 2013 through September 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) Defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal Pharma’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 19, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
