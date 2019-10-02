Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Covetrus, Inc. (CVET)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CVET) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Covetrus between February 8, 2019 through August 12, 2019 (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading.  The Company (1) overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (4) understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to its separation from Henry Schein; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 29, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin dian zi you xian gong si via Amazon
PU
09:14pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge Offered by ESTON Store from Amazon.ca
PU
09:14pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Financing
PU
09:14pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Chengdu yuehongshun shangmao youxian gongsi via Amazon
PU
09:14pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Waitr Holdings, and Covetrus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:13pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Eldorado Resorts, Sundial, Tencent, and Myriad Genetics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:10pFireEye and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Look to Expand Strategic Partnership
BU
09:10pFREY THER :  Frequency Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
09:09pPORT OF TAURANGA : welcomes Upper North Island Supply Chain Study's second report
PU
09:09pINPEX : Sells All Interests in Frade Oil Field in Brazil(PDF 83KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on Airbus planes, French cheese, Scotch whisky
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
4TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group