Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FAT Brands, Inc. (FAT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands, Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FAT) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FAT Brands securities pursuant and/or traceable to FAT Brands’ initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or around October 23, 2017.



The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FAT Brands’ sales growth had significantly declined; (2) sales growth at Ponderosa & Bonanza was significantly below the level which FAT Brands had believed when it agreed to acquire those brands in March 2017; (3) the fast-casual dining sector was saturated and facing significant headwinds and a slowdown in growth, largely caused by customers fleeing to lower cost and quicker options; (4) FAT Brands’ free cash flow was less than its annual $5 million dividend obligations; (5) the Wiederhorn family planned to merge Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. into FAT Brands following the IPO; (6) Fog Cutter Capital and the Wiederhorn family that owned it had already once run Fog Cutter Capital/Fatburger into bankruptcy, resulting in its stock being delisted after attempting to go on an acquisition spree, much like the spree they were undertaking at FAT Brands at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, FAT Brands’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

