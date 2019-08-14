Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Granite Construction, Incorporated (“Granite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GVA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Granite between October 26, 2018 through August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result, Granite’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the October 15, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:22pLENOVO : China's Lenovo Group first-quarter profit more than doubles, beats expectations
RE
08:22pEVOLUTION MINING : Appendix 4E and FY19 Annual Financial Report
PU
08:22pEVOLUTION MINING : FY19 Financial Results and Final Dividend
PU
08:22pEVOLUTION MINING : FY19 Financial Results Presentation
PU
08:20pAustral Gold Announces Rights Offering Exclusive To Registered Shareholders of Australia and New Zealand of up to 70,180,092 Ordinary Shares for Gross Proceeds of up to A$5.61 million
NE
08:18pAustralia's Orocobre invests in Advantage Lithium Corp placement
RE
08:18pCAUTIVO MINING : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Potential Going-Private Transaction
AQ
08:17pBASE RESOURCES : 15/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder - UBS (200.2 KiB) View Document
PU
08:16pMICHAEL DELL : VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
RE
08:15pACCENTURE : to Acquire Analytics8, Australian Analytics and Data Specialists
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK offers $30 million contract to maintain drug supply after Brexit
2FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Grant of Options
3ORAGENICS INC : ORAGENICS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4AHF Applauds Appointment of Winnie Byanyima as Head of UNAIDS
5LANDEC CORPORATION : LANDEC : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group