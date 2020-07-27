Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Guidewire Software, Inc. (“Guidewire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWRE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Guidewire between March 6, 2019 and March 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Guidewire investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s transition to the cloud was not going well; (ii) the Company’s cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; (iii) the Company’s failed transition to the cloud was also hurting its traditional on-premise business; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company’s cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Guidewire during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the September 23, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pRICHMOND MINERALS : Oberzeiring Polymetallic Project Exploration Update
AQ
05:55pDOLLY VARDEN SILVER : Announces $7.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing, Led by Eric Sprott
AQ
05:55pINTEL : engineering chief Murthy Renduchintala to leave as it shakes up key unit
RE
05:52pJ&J SNACK FOODS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pMajority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
RE
05:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Teeth Whitening Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2020-2024 | Rising Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
05:46pCore-Mark Announces Second Quarter 2020 Investor Call
GL
05:46pEURAZEO : First investment for the Eurazeo China Acceleration Fund
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push
3NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5GOLD : Gold hits record, equities edge higher on stimulus hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group