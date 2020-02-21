Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HP Inc. (HPQ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 09:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HP Inc. (“HP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of HP between February 23, 2017 to October 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for HP investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material adverse information.  Specifically the Complaint alleges that: (1) HP falsely highlighted that the four-box model was an accurate, reliable tool to determine demand and revenue in its Supplies business, and reassured investors that, based on the four-box model, HP had a “clear line of sight to supply stabilization”; (2) Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors about the reliability of its four-box model and the revenue growth of the Supplies business, touting their “continued confidence in the predictive value of the four box model” and stating that its “Supplies revenue is in line with the expectations that we set, and that our 4-box model continues to drive predictability”; and (3) and as a result, HP common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of HP during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 20, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pZHONGCHAO INC. : Announces Pricing of $12 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering
PR
09:01pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – WBK
GL
09:01pSpeakers Market 2019-2023 | Growing Popularity of Wireless Streaming of Audio Content to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HP Inc. (HPQ)
GL
08:57pDEFENSE METALS : to attend PDAC Convention, Toronto, March 3-4th 2020
AQ
08:46pHP : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. - HPQ
PR
08:46pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Telenav, Inc. – TNAV
GL
08:38pLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Closes First Tranche for $2,050,000
AQ
08:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. – LK
GL
08:27pMorgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. : STAR BULK CARRIERS : UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES
2John Knox Village (JKV) is the First Senior Community in South Florida to Partner with MyndVR, Implementing..
3FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
4BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
5WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group