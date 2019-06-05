Log in
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)

06/05/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HRTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Heron between October 31, 2018 through April 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the August 5, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
