Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE)

08/02/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Just Energy Group, Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Just Energy between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the September 30, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



© GlobeNewswire 2019
