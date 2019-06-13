Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kingstone Companies, Inc. (“Kingstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KINS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Kingstone between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the August 11, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:15pMEDIA ASIA : 9-month loss narrows to HK$75.82 million
AQ
08:15pCL : unit to lend HK$19.3 million
AQ
08:13pFB ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shareholders to Privacy Compliance Email Investigation, Long-Term FB Shareholders May Contact Firm
PR
08:12pTIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE
08:11pDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : Moody's affirms DIB's issuer ratings; outlook stable
AQ
08:11pAHLI UNITED BANK : Announcement of a Major Shareholder trade on the shares of Ahli United Bank B.S.C.
AQ
08:11pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : Shares split of qibk
AQ
08:11pINSIDER TRADING EXECUTIONS : Trading Session 12/06/2019
AQ
08:11pAHLI UNITED BANK : Key Person transaction on Ahli United Bank shares
AQ
08:11pEURO CYCLES : Reprise de la cotation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About