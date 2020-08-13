Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEIP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of MEI Pharma between August 2, 2017 and July 1, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MEI Pharma investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MEI Pharma overstated Pracinostat’s potential efficacy as an acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), treatment for the target population; (2) consequently, the Phase 3 Pracinostat Trial was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition and prospects for Pracinostat; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of MEI Pharma during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the October 9, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pURBAN GRO : Announces Financial Results for 2020 Second Quarter
AQ
05:58pKEY ENERGY SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
05:58pFEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac Prices $120 Million of Series E Preferred Stock
PU
05:58pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Rca - 13/08/2020
PU
05:58pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Bm 08/13/2020
PU
05:53pKader Exports Recalling Bags of Shrimp
PU
05:52pU.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT GOING 'FULL TILT' ON TECH ANTITRUST PROBE : official
RE
05:52pEATON : Launches New Line of Wireless Mobile Control Solutions for Heavy Machinery and Field Operations
BU
05:51pHOLLYSYS AUTOMATION : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pJBS S A : Itr 30/06/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
2NELES OYJ : NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT: Valmet Corporat..
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
4WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
5EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group