Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 08:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Marriott between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018 (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (ii) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (iii) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (iv) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed the discovery of “a data security incident involving [its] Starwood guest reservation database” and “that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information and took steps towards removing it.”  Marriott stated that “information on up to approximately 500 million guests” had been subject to unauthorized access since 2014.  Following this news, Marriott’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 30, 2018.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 30, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pMEDIA LAB : How The Climate Could Change Us
AQ
08:10pSION Trading FZE to Purchase Major Shareholding in Arbitrade Ltd.
GL
08:09pNISSAN MOTOR : José Muñoz to Take Leave of Absence
DJ
08:02pZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE5 to strengthen its presence in Africa, Middle East and Asia
AQ
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Motorcar Parts of America Inc.
BU
08:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)
GL
08:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)
GL
08:01pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (YRIV)
GL
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Belden Inc.
BU
08:00pPG&E : to Shake Up Board as It Responds to California Wildfire Crisis -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Co..
4BIODUE SPA : BIODUE : Internal dealing del 4 gennaio 2019
5ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : ZEE5 to strengthen its presence in Africa, Mid..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.