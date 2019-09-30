Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MYGN) in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Myriad between September 2, 2016 through August 13, 2019 (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GeneSight lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl – and thereby, Foresight – caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue (v) as a result, Myriad’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 26, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pHARVEY NORMAN : HVN Sale of Interest in The Byron at Byron Resort
PU
08:31pOTTO ENERGY : Morgans rates OEL as Add
AQ
08:29pKELLOGG COMPANY : Expands World Food Day Online Food Drive on Amazon
PR
08:29pOLLI CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Investors of Pending Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:28pSAEX CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:23pIMAX USA : Experience Gemini Man in IMAX® 3D+ in HFR (High Frame Rate)
PU
08:23pGENERAL MOLY : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
08:19pFTCH CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Farfetch (FTCH) Investors of Pending Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:16pCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Amended Sales License Received
AQ
08:16pMACROGENICS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MGNX
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..
4Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
5CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group