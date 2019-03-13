Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NIO Inc. (NIO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of NIO between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on a little-known Chinese state-owned auto manufacturer, JAC Auto, to manufacture its electric vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 11, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SHREC ABS 1 LLC, Series 2019-1
BU
12:42pAmber Solutions Recognized With 2019 “#GameChangers” Award for Its Disruptive Solid-State Technology Breakthroughs
BU
12:41pCanada grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets, cites safety concerns
RE
12:40pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)
GL
12:40pVULNERABLE TO ATTACK : Businesses should boost cyber defences
AQ
12:40p2018 : 9.4% operating profit and 6% net profit
GL
12:39pAGRO-ECOLOGY, INNOVATION, A "PROFIT-WITH-PURPOSE" COMPANY BONDUELLE : an industrial player with a positive impact
PU
12:39pUS LEGISLATIVE DEVELOPMENTS : PFAS Chemicals in Firefighting and Food Packaging Products
PU
12:39pMOLECULAR MEDICINE : Partnership with Rocket Pharma in the field of rare genetic diseases extended to three new therapeutic indications.
PU
12:39pCBS : David Paschkes to Lead CBS Experiences (“CBSX”)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.